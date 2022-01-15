The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Crimson Invasion Part 1

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. After our spotlight series breaking down the first three sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows) ended up skipping ahead to the fifth Sun & Moon-era set, Ultra Prism, I'm setting things right by making a trip back to the fourth set from this era. Sun & Moon – Crimson Invasion was released on November 3rd, 2017 and introduced Ultra Beast GXs to the hobby. This was an alternate kind of GX and Full Art that used red coloring to spotlight the Ultra Beasts introduced along with the region of Alola. Crismon Invasion is largely thought to be the least popular set of Sun & Moon era, so let's determine for ourselves if the set is underrated or if it deserves the lack of love from Pokémon TCG fans. First, we begin with the main portion of the set.

Karrablast: We begin our journey with a common card depicting Karrablast in a cartoony style using thick lineart and a simple but detailed style. The cartoony vibe of the card makes this stand out from this stylistically moody set as a fun and cute piece of art with a memorably unique vibe.

Alolan Marowak: Speaking of moody, this is one of the cards in Crimson Invasion that uses an illustration that captures the set's overall vibe while still doing something that stands out from the lot. With lush and painterly brushstrokes, this illustration of Alolan Marowak is haunting as it twirls its ghostly baton of bone. Alolan Marowak is easily the greatest regional variant ever created, and this illustration introduces it into the Pokémon TCG with class.

Gyarados GX: Crimson Invasion is largely remembered as being two things: an Ultra Beast set and a Gyarados set. The Rainbow Rare version of this card is the closest thing Crimson Invasion has to a chase card, but even this standard GX is quite strong due to a powerful rendering of Gyarados and a strikingly beautiful background that captures the setting sun painting the sea below it golden.

