The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Crimson Invasion Part 13

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. After our spotlight series breaking down the first three sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows) ended up skipping ahead to the fifth Sun & Moon-era set, Ultra Prism, I'm setting things right by making a trip back to the fourth set from this era. Sun & Moon – Crimson Invasion was released on November 3rd, 2017, and introduced Ultra Beast GXs to the hobby. This was an alternate kind of GX and Full Art that used red coloring to spotlight the Ultra Beasts introduced along with the region of Alola. Crismon Invasion is largely thought to be the least popular set of Sun & Moon era, so let's determine for ourselves if the set is underrated or if it deserves the lack of love from Pokémon TCG fans. This time, let's check out the chase cards of the set.

Sun & Moon – Crimson Invasion has quite a few strong themes. The most obvious is that it introduces and focuses on Ultra Beasts. Then, it shows off the Alolan regional variants. Finally, reflected on both the bigger pulls and the art of the standard cards, is the focus on ferocious Pokémon like Gyarados and Silvally. As a Kanto favorite, Gyarados is what Pokémon TCG collectors gravitated toward in this set. Gyarados features on a standard GX which we covered earlier, as well as a Full Art and Rainbow Rare version. These are the chase cards of the set, with the Gyarados GX Rainbow Rare currently the most valuable pull overall. As of this writing, the Gyarados GX Rainbow Rare is the only card in the set over $30. Hell, it's the only card worth over $20. Many look at this set as either an expansion with no major pulls or a Gyarados chase. I don't think it's all that bad, as there are certainly other interesting cards, but when you compare this set to just about any other Sun & Moon era release, you may find Crimson Invasion coming up short.

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Crimson Invasion concludes a final review of the set. To follow this series, click the Crimson Invasion tag below.