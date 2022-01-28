The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Crimson Invasion Part 14

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. After our spotlight series breaking down the first three sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows) ended up skipping ahead to the fifth Sun & Moon-era set, Ultra Prism, I'm setting things right by making a trip back to the fourth set from this era. Sun & Moon – Crimson Invasion was released on November 3rd, 2017 and introduced Ultra Beast GXs to the hobby. This was an alternate kind of GX and Full Art that used red coloring to spotlight the Ultra Beasts introduced along with the region of Alola. Crismon Invasion is largely thought to be the least popular set of Sun & Moon era, so let's determine for ourselves if the set is underrated or if it deserves the lack of love from Pokémon TCG fans. Now, we conclude the main portion of this series with a look at the gold cards.

Sun & Moon – Crimson Invasion includes five Secret Rare Gold cards including two Trainer Items, two Special Energies, and one Energy. They are:

Counter Catcher Gold Secret Rare Trainer Item

Wishful Baton Gold Secret Rare Trainer Item

Counter Energy Gold Secret Rare

Warp Energy Gold Secret Rare

Water Energy Gold Secret Rare

Notably, this concludes the Sun & Moon run of Secret Rare Gold Energies that began in Sun & Moon base. These returned in Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign and are actually quite popular compared to the Gold Trainer Items. While Gold Trainer Items can be quite interesting for competitive players, collectors seem to agree that these are the least desirable Secret Rares in the Pokémon TCG. A lot of collectors seem to be calling for the end of Rainbow Rares these days, but I'd be a lot happier if we saw the end of Secret Rare Trainer Items before Rainbow Rares.

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Crimson Invasion concludes a final review of the set. To follow this series, click the Crimson Invasion tag below.