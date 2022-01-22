The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Crimson Invasion Part 8

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. After our spotlight series breaking down the first three sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows) ended up skipping ahead to the fifth Sun & Moon-era set, Ultra Prism, I'm setting things right by making a trip back to the fourth set from this era. Sun & Moon – Crimson Invasion was released on November 3rd, 2017 and introduced Ultra Beast GXs to the hobby. This was an alternate kind of GX and Full Art that used red coloring to spotlight the Ultra Beasts introduced along with the region of Alola. Crismon Invasion is largely thought to be the least popular set of Sun & Moon era, so let's determine for ourselves if the set is underrated or if it deserves the lack of love from Pokémon TCG fans. Now, we continue with the main portion of the set.

Alolan Golem GX: You know, every Pokémon is someone's favorite. Someone. I'll just leave that with you.

You know, every Pokémon is someone's favorite. Someone. I'll just leave that with you. Alolan Exeggutor GX: Maybe the most memeable Pokémon of the Alolan era, Alolan Exeggutor is hilariously tall. Notably, in Pokémon GO, its heads aren't even visible on the catch screen, with its towering neck stretching waaaay off-screen. I do like that Sword & Shield – Crimson Invasion has such specific focuses, with those being Ultra Beasts, ferocious species, and Alolan regional variants. While my favorite of the regional variants are Alolan Mawile and Alolan Raichu, I find Alolan Exeggutor absolutely hilarious and love collecting cards featuring this weirdo. The only drawback to this card remains the fact that the TCG did Dragon-types so dirty with the awful, pea soup background color they use for this typing's Full Arts.

Silvally GX: While the pose here isn't nearly as badass as the standard GX, the highlight of this card is something that can't be understood by looking at the digital image. I don't love the Sun & Moon trend of flat background colors for Full Arts according to typing, but I will say that the Normal-types really stand out with the silvery-white background. This looks undeniably clean in person due to the grooved, textured foil.

