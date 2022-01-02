The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism Part 10

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. After our spotlight series breaking down the first three sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows), we now move to a set that introduced a new card type to the Pokémon TCG. Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism was released on February 2nd, 2018 and introduced Prism Stars to the hobby. This style of holographic card could be pulled in the reverse holo slot, making for quite a dynamic pack-opening experience. This set also includes one of the most valuable and sought-after cards in all of the Sun & Moon era. Let's take a journey through the best cards from Ultra Prism.

Here we have three Full Art Ultra Beast GXs featuring Xurkitree, Dawn Wings Necrozma, and Celesteela. While Ultra Beasts aren't exactly the most popular Pokémon, I do think that the format changes to Full Arts that Ultra Beasts bring was needed within the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG. The Black & White era introduced textured Full Arts with the concept being that the Pokémon's linework is rendered in gold and the background is dynamic based on the card artwork. This continued through the full XY era. The Sun & Moon era changed things up, replacing gold with blue and replacing the dynamic backgrounds with flat colors based on the Pokémon's typing. Ultra Beast GX Full Arts, though, replace the blue line art with red line art, adding at least a change of pace here. Outside of this change, Full Arts during this era really leaned on the foil and the texture being the draw, with the artwork being overall very static compared to eras before as well as the currently active Sword & Shield era which came next.

