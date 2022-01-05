The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism Part 13: Lillie

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. After our spotlight series broke down the first three sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows), we now move to a set that introduced a new card type to the Pokémon TCG. Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism was released on February 2nd, 2018, and introduced Prism Stars to the hobby. This style of holographic card could be pulled in the reverse holo slot, making for quite a dynamic pack-opening experience. This set also includes one of the most valuable and sought-after cards in all of the Sun & Moon era. Let's take a journey through the best cards from Ultra Prism.

This is the most valuable card in Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism and is considered one of the biggest chase cards of this entire era of the Pokémon TCG. The only cards from the Sun & Moon block that eclipse this card in value are the Charizard GX Rainbow Rare from Burning Shadows, the Shiny Charizard GX from Hidden Fates, and… ope! That's actually it. This card was, at a time, even more valuable than it is now but retains a steady value of well over $200. This card was the target of an extreme buyout in early 2021 which drove up the price and set off a Full Art Trainer craze that impacted multiple sets. Cards featuring popular female Trainers like Lillie, Marnie, Cynthia, Rosa, and more soared. This phenomenon impacts not only Pokémon TCG but multiple card games including YuGiOh, Dragon Ball Super, Weiss Schwarz, and more, and is referred to by collectors as the "Waifu Tax." This is because completionist collectors consider it to be an annoyance that such a card becomes so high in value, necessitating them to pay out an inordinate amount of money in order to complete a set. This craze has dramatically died down in the Pokémon TCG in the latter half of 2021 as we have seen the craze move to Alternate Arts. Now, modern sets have seen cards that would've been chases at the beginning of the Full Art Trainer craze become much less valuable, making sets overall easy to complete. However, as it is out of print, Ultra Prism remains a difficult set to complete because of this one card.

