The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism Part 18

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. After our spotlight series breaking down the first three sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows), we now move to a set that introduced a new card type to the Pokémon TCG. Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism was released on February 2nd, 2018 and introduced Prism Stars to the hobby. This style of holographic card could be pulled in the reverse holo slot, making for quite a dynamic pack-opening experience. This set also includes one of the most valuable and sought-after cards in all of the Sun & Moon era. Let's take a journey through the best cards from Ultra Prism.

We finish out the Rainbow Rare selection of Ultra Prism with one more Ultra Beast with Celesteela as well as two popular Sinnoh dragons: Dialga and Palkia. Sun & Moon – Ultra Prisms threads a few interesting themes through the set, with one being Ultra Beasts and the other being Sinnoh characters including both Pokémon and trainers. These focuses help make Ultra Prism stand out from the first few expansions, which had the broad focus of introducing Alola to the Pokémon TCG.

Speaking of Rainbow Rares, collectors should stay tuned to Bleeding Cool this week. We are expecting the Secret Rares of the next Japanese set, Star Birth, to be revealed this week. Now, as those are revealed, we expect to finally get an answer to the question being asked by many involved in the hobby: Are Rainbow Rares done for? The Pokémon TCG is in many ways starting a new theme in 2022 with Sinnoh-focused sets that are fazing out VMAX cards and replacing them with the new VSTAR mechanic. Will Rainbow Rares also be discontinued? We will know very soon!

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism continues with a focus on more cards from the set. To follow this series, click the Ultra Prism tag below.