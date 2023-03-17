The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Team Up Part 36: Jasmine & More Our spotlight series The Cards of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon - Team Up continues with Full Art Trainers including Jasmine, Morgan, & more.

Four years ago, Pokémon TCG released the ninth main series set of the Sun & Moon era. The expansion, Sun & Moon – Team Up, came out on September 9th, 2022. Sun & Moon – Team Up added quite a lot to the hobby, including a special card type that would later become the most sought-after style of chase card in the Sword & Shield era. I'm talking, of course, about Alternate Arts. Sun & Moon – Team Up also introduced TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX, which featured two Pokémon on a single card. These species shared at least one of their typings. TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX were available as standard TEAM TEAM GX cards, Full Arts, Alternate Arts, and Rainbow Rares. Sun & Moon – Team Up was also the last set to include Prism Stars. This English-language expansion was based on the Japanese set Tag Bolt and took inspiration from the Kanto-themed games Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! Let's look back on this influential set and appreciate the artwork that would lay the groundwork for the current Alternate Art-themed era of Sword & Shield and beyond. Today, we continue with the Full Art Trainer Supporter cards of Sun & Moon – Team Up.

This selection of Full Art Trainer Supporters from Team Up includes:

Ingo & Emmet Full Art by Megumi Mizutani : These two characters are brothers who were introduced in Black & White. They act as leaders of the Battle Subway.

: These two characters are brothers who were introduced in Black & White. They act as leaders of the Battle Subway. Jasmine Full Art by Hideki Ishikawa : Jasmine is the Gym Leader of Olivine Gym in Johto. She focuses on Rock-type Pokémon.

: Jasmine is the Gym Leader of Olivine Gym in Johto. She focuses on Rock-type Pokémon. Morgan Full Art by Kagemaru Himeno: Morgan continues this set's focus on the leaders of the Battle Maison. We've already seen Dana and Evelyn last time so now all that remains is Nita, who we will see in the next installment.

Stay tuned for the journey through this teamwork-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Team Up. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of this set.