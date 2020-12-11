The Complete List Of Winners From The Game Awards 2020

In case you hadn't noticed on social media and every streaming service on the planet, The Game Awards happened this evening. As predictable as it may seem, the big winner for the night was The Last of Us Part II, which walked away with six of the awards it was up for, including Game of the Year. You can check out the complete list of winners below from tonight's ceremony.

The Game Awards: Game of the Year

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Best Game Direction

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Best Narrative

The Last of Us Part II (Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross)

Best Art Direction

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

Best Score and Music

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masahi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki)

Best Audio Design

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Best Performance

Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part II

Games for Impact

Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

Best Ongoing

No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

Best Indie

Hades (Supergiant Games)

The Game Awards Best Mobile, Presented by LG WING, Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon

Among Us (InnerSloth)

Best Community Support

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)

Innovation in Accessibility

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Best VR/AR

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Best Action

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Best Action/Adventure

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Best Role Playing

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Best Fighting

Mortal Kombat 11/Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)

Best Family

Animal Crossings: New Horizon (Nintendo)

Best Sim/Strategy

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)

Best Sports/Racing

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)

Best Multiplayer

Among Us (InnerSloth)

Best Debut Game

Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

Content Creator of the Year, Presented by Adobe

Valkyrae

Best Esports Game

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Best Esports Athlete

Heo "Showmaker" Su / League of Legends

Best Esports Team

G2 Esports / League of Legends

Best Esports Event

League of Legends World Championship 2020

Best Esports Host

Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere

Best Esports Coach

Danny "Zonic" Sørensen