The Complete List Of Winners From The Game Awards 2020

In case you hadn't noticed on social media and every streaming service on the planet, The Game Awards happened this evening. As predictable as it may seem, the big winner for the night was The Last of Us Part II, which walked away with six of the awards it was up for, including Game of the Year. You can check out the complete list of winners below from tonight's ceremony.
The Game Awards: Game of the Year
The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Best Game Direction
The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Best Narrative
The Last of Us Part II (Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross)
Best Art Direction
Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
Best Score and Music
Final Fantasy VII Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masahi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki)
Best Audio Design
The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Best Performance
Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part II
Games for Impact
Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
Best Ongoing
No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
Best Indie
Hades (Supergiant Games)
The Game Awards Best Mobile, Presented by LG WING, Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon
Among Us (InnerSloth)
Best Community Support
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
Innovation in Accessibility
The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Best VR/AR
Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
Best Action
Hades (Supergiant Games)
Best Action/Adventure
The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Best Role Playing
Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
Best Fighting
Mortal Kombat 11/Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)
Best Family
Animal Crossings: New Horizon (Nintendo)
Best Sim/Strategy
Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)
Best Sports/Racing
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)
Best Multiplayer
Among Us (InnerSloth)
Best Debut Game
Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)
Content Creator of the Year, Presented by Adobe
Valkyrae
Best Esports Game
League of Legends (Riot Games)
Best Esports Athlete
Heo "Showmaker" Su / League of Legends
Best Esports Team
G2 Esports / League of Legends
Best Esports Event
League of Legends World Championship 2020
Best Esports Host
Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
Best Esports Coach
Danny "Zonic" Sørensen