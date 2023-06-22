Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Deconstructeam, Devolver Digital, The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood

The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood Shows Off Coven In Latest Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood, as Devolver Digital shows off the members of your coven.

Devolver Digital dropped a new trailer for The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood this week, as they show off the members of your coven that you'll turn to for help. Developer Deconstructeam has gone out of its way to create an interesting universe with which you will both live and interact, including a colorful cast of characters who you might either save or doom their existence. Some are friendly and here to help, others are neutral and provide info and aid when necessary, and others just don't seem to agree with how you do things. All various personalities you'll need to deal with. Enjoy the trailer below as we're still waiting on a release date.

"The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood is a thought-provoking narrative experience from the creators of The Red Strings Club. Featuring a richly diverse cast of characters, Tarot-like card creation, divination, and a branching story that spans time and space, The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood explores themes of identity, community, and personal responsibility in a beautifully hand-crafted universe. You play as Fortuna, a Witch living exiled on an asteroid who forms a pact with a forbidden creature in the hopes of regaining her freedom. Reconnect with your Witch friends after a 200-year-long exile, meet new Witches, and use the cards you created to pierce through their pasts and futures."

"As you delve into this universe, you will see yourself immersed in the complex web of interests that surround your coven, leading to a political plot that will define the fate of the Cosmic Witch society. Enjoy a complex narrative spanning decades as Fortuna comes to terms with her power and the impact her decisions have on others and the fate of her Coven. Craft unique divination cards from hundreds of possibilities to help you understand and determine the fate of the characters you encounter. More than 3 hours of bewitching original music by the celebrated composer Fingerspit. Savour the stunning hand-crafted pixel art visuals and a huge cast of deliciously designed witches from all walks of life."

