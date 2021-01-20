The Crew 2 Season One Episode Two Will Arrive On Wednesday

Ubisoft revealed more details on Episode Two of Season One for The Crew 2, as players will now be dealing with The Hunt. The first episode of the season featured a mysterious outlaw group called The Masked who tried to steal from private bank Vault Corp. The second episode shows the fallout from that as they are now being tracked down by law enforcement. You'll have several new chase events, multiple vehicles, and some other fun things to play with in this episode, as it all kicks off on Wednesday, January 20th. You can read more about it below and check out the latest trailer for it as well.

You'll be able to discover 8 new PvE Chase events, split between the Rally Raid and Rally Cross disciplines. Five events will be available at launch, followed by one new event every two weeks. You can access the events via a dedicated tab in the Activities menu, via the game map, or directly in the RR and RX categories. Please note that you will also need RR and RX Enforcer Unit vehicles to play the events. You'll need Enforcer vehicles to do Vault Corp proud off-road, and we have a couple up for grabs in our latest Shop additions. Available right from the get-go on January 20, the Ford F-150 SVT RAPTOR EVO1 Enforcer Unit (2010) brings some serious oomph to the Rally Raid discipline. Not to be outdone, the Rally Cross discipline is fielding another behemoth in the Cadillac ESCALADE Enforcer Unit (2018). The Crew 2 will also have a number of newcomers outside of the seasonal theme, starting with the Mitsubishi 3000GT VR4 (1994) in the Street Race discipline, and the Ram 1500 Rebel TRX Concept (2017) in Rally Raid. All of the above vehicles will be available for purchase in Bucks or Crew Credits, on January 20. Keep your eyes peeled over the following weeks and months for even more vehicle drops, and of course our usual new vanity item rotations.