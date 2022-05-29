The Cycle: Frontier Will Start Its Preseason Next Week

Yager Development has revealed that they will be holding a preseason for The Cycle: Frontier, which is set to kick off on June 8th, 2022. Players will get a chance to try out some of the game's new mechanics and settings as they will get a good two week preview of the PvPvE title. This preseason will include a full suite of in-game items and rewards contained in the new edition of the Fortuna Pass. You can read more about it below as well as the latest trailer below, as the first season of the game will launch on June 22nd on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Welcome to Fortuna III, a treacherous world of alien beauty where the stakes are high and the rewards even higher. Drop down to the surface with seamless matchmaking and fill your pockets with spoils, but beware: only those who evac alive keep their prizes. Mistakes will be punished quickly and cost you dearly, but every loss is a lesson learned that will make you better. Be on the lookout for bloodthirsty beasts, a deadly radioactive storm, and other greedy players. Prospect for riches alone, squad up with friends, and make temporary alliances with strangers – or steal their hard-fought loot for yourself. You make the decisions: which path to take, which objective to tackle, which fight to pick or avoid, and when to evac.

At your home base on Prospect Station, you can use your newfound resources to upgrade your gear and buy new equipment. Increase your reputation with a variety of factions to unlock new combat options, and customize your loadout with the perfect tools. Your next drop to the surface is just a couple of clicks away, and thanks to persistent maps and near-instant matchmaking, there's always time for just one more game. Prospecting is a risky venture, but fortune favors the bold in the eye of the storm.