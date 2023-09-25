Posted in: Arc System Works, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Double Dragon, Double Dragon Collection

Double Dragon Collection Reveals New Trailers & Art

Arc System Works has a new set of images and trailers for the upcoming Double Dragon Collection, set to be released in November.

Arc System Works revealed some new content for the Double Dragon Collection this past week as we got a better look at what's to come. The team revealed a brand new cover for the Nintendo Switch version, which you see below, along with two new trailers showing off the iconic games from the franchise. In case you weren't already aware of this one, the Double Dragon Collection will be bringing back six of the series' primary titles as you'll be able to play Double Dragon, Double Dragon II: The Revenge, Double Dragon III: The Sacred Stones, Double Dragon IV, Double Dragon Advance and Super Double Dragon. All of them with English dialog with a slight upgrade on the controls and graphics. You can check out more artwork and the new trailers down at the bottom, as the collection is set to be released on November 9, 2023.

"For over three decades, both games have been hailed as the epitome of action games. Originally published on Game Boy Advance and now making its way to modern consoles, Double Dragon Advance is a remake/expansion of the 1987 arcade game Double Dragon that incorporates elements from its sequels and home versions. Players take the roles of protagonists Billy Lee and his brother Jimmy as they must master their martial arts skills in the fight against the Black Shadow Warriors to save BIlly's girlfriend and martial arts student, Marian."

"Super Double Dragon was originally released for Super Nintendo as the fourth installment in the series. Players on modern consoles will see Billy Lee and Jimmy return in a wild new adventure that takes players through city streets, jungles, and temples in the quest to once again save Marian (now a policewoman), who has been kidnapped while investigating the criminal group known as the Black Shadow Warriors."

