The Dark Pictures Anthology: House Of Ashes Gets A Teaser Trailer

Bandai Namco has revealed the latest teaser trailer for The Dark Pictures Anthology as they are headed into the House Of Ashes. We haven't heard much about the next installment of the series since we saw the initial tease for it at the end of Little Hope. But today, developer Supermassive Games let out a brand new teaser for the title with the promise of seeing a bigger game trailer for it on May 27th, 2021. That one will be the first big gameplay reveal as we'll get to see what changes they've implemented from the last one and what will make this story unique. In the meantime, you can read the partial reveal info about the story below, check out these new screenshots, and check out the trailer down at the bottom before next week's reveal.

Iraq, 2003. As the conflict draws to a close, CIA field operative Rachel King joins an elite military unit on a raid of a suspected underground chemical weapons facility in the shadow of the Zagros Mountains. Arriving at the coordinates, the unit is ambushed by a local patrol led by Sergeant Salim Othman. During the battle, an earthquake opens sinkholes in the ground, pitching both sides into the ruins of a buried Sumerian temple. In the darkness beneath the Arabian Desert, something evil is awakened. Savage and unstoppable, a nest of ancient and unearthly creatures has a new prey to hunt. Horrific discoveries and impossible decisions face the survivors as they strive to navigate the underworld and escape the terrifying threat. Will they each prioritize their own survival, or put aside their fears and their personal rivalries to fight together as one?