The Darkside Detective: Backside of the Moon Announced

The Darkside Detective: Backside of the Moon was announced this month, possibly coming out sometime in 2026... we think...

Article Summary The Darkside Detective: Backside of the Moon announced, continuing the beloved quirky adventure series.

Detective McQueen and Officer Dooley return for six new supernatural mysteries in Twin Lakes.

No specific release date yet, but developers tease the launch is coming "soon"—potentially 2026.

Expect fresh cases featuring werewolves, cursed items, arcane rituals, treasure hunts, and more humor.

Indie game developer Spooky Doorway and publisher Akupara Games revealed a new chapter to the Darkside Detective series this month, as they announced The Darkside Detective: Backside of the Moon. Detective McQueen and Officer Dooley are back for a new adventure that will take players into the weirder side of the law, as you'll be getting six new mysteries to play through and solve, bringing justice to the city in a somewhat timely fashion. The game doesn't have a launch date yet; they didn't even say it was coming in 2026. They just said "soon." So we're assuming they will tell us it's coming in 2026 soon! Enjoy the announcement trailer while we wait for more details.

The Darkside Detective: Backside of the Moon

Misdemeanours nap and corruption rarely gets out of bed but crime? Crime never sleeps… That may be why Detective McQueen is so pale… But if not him, who else would keep Twin Lake's arcane crooks and supernatural delinquents at bay? Nobody, that's who – because he and his trusted, if not trustworthy, sidekick Officer Dooley are The Darkside Division. Twin Lake's crack(ed) force tasked with keeping the city's streets ghoul-free and human-expensive.

Our dream(y) team are back and they're more ready than ever to put the zing in Van Helsing. Sadly for them, there are no vampire stories this time around. Still, they swore a vow to serve and protect so they will explore, gather, combine, point and click their way through whatever comes their way in six brand new standalone cases (we tried to just remaster a few of them but we didn't get away with that). Werewolves, cursed items, arwy rituals, treasure hunts, and perhaps most terrifying monster of all – rich people – will put our pixelated heroes to the test but with your help, they might come out on top.

