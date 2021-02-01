The Day We Fought Space Receives A New Gameplay Trailer

Tursiops Truncatus Studios revealed a brand new gameplay trailer this past week, showing off changes to The Day We Fought Space. We first saw this game back at PAX East 2019 as it was one of the fun breakout games we got to try on the floor. We enjoyed it a lot, but it's been a while since we've heard anything as we're coming up on two years since that time. The latest trailer, which you can check out below, shows off more of the game and how its changed since we last played it. The game is set to be released sometime in 2021.

In The Day We Fought Space, a wreck 'em up with spiraling chain reactions, fight your way through enemy territory while reclaiming earth. Strategize, explore, and respond to the environment and enemies around you as you aim to destroy everything in sight. In a game more about reaction than rehearsal, improve your skills as enemies and weapons consistently evolve in the procedurally generated world. Use physics to your advantage, creating dynamic chain reactions to throw your enemy off their game, as you adapt quickly to minimize damage and maximize opportunities. Upgrade and personalize your ship to best suit the mission at hand, while tapping into new weapons that impact your ability to take your enemy down. In this third-person sidescroller, feel the visceral satisfaction of dominating your enemy as you feel the adrenaline-pumping thrill of embarking on a new expedition and reclaiming the world. Dozens of weapons to customize your spaceship, ranging from zany pinball launchers to wrecking balls. Fight enemies on four diverse worlds, each presenting their own environmental challenges. Highly tactile two-handed control scheme designed for multi-touch interface, perfect for targeting enemies with pinpoint precision. Viscerally satisfying, physics-powered combat experience. Spiraling chain reactions keep players looking for opportunities to maximize destruction. Procedurally-generated missions challenge the player to react and adapt. Retro-futuristic artwork style pays homage to the golden age of sci-fi comics and pulp novels. Diverse cast of characters tells the story of the human race reclaiming its home star system from alien colonists. Gritty, fast-paced soundtrack by Venus in Furs