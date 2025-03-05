Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Scopley | Tagged: marvel, marvel strike force, Scopely

Howard The Duck Joins Marvel Strike Force For Its 7th Anniversary

Marvel Strike Force is celebrating its 7th Anniversary with some new events and content, as Howard The Duck joins the roster

Article Summary Marvel Strike Force celebrates its 7th anniversary with Howard the Duck joining the character roster.

New update includes skins for Jean Grey, Nightcrawler, Captain Marvel, and more.

Unlock Nightcrawler and Cyclops with Promo Code: MSF7 for instant roster addition.

Howard the Duck features unique abilities in Cosmic Crucible and special offers unlock further perks.

Scopely has released a new update for Marvel Strike Force this week, giving players some fun and unexpected additions as part of its 7th Anniversary. This biggest among them is the addition of Howard The Duck t the game, as you get to battle as one of the oddest characters in the entire lexicon of Marvel's history. You'll also find new skins for Jean Grey, Nightcrawler, Old Man Logan, Captain Marvel, Spider-Weaver, SHIELD Medic, and more. Plus, you can redeem Promo Code: MSF7 to add Nightcrawler and Cyclops to your roster immediately. We have more info on Howard below from the patch notes.

Marvel Strike Force – Howard The Duck

Due to a cosmic mishap (don't you hate it when that happens), Howard the Duck was pulled from his home planet of Duckworld and stranded on Earth. With no way back, he carved out a new life as a hard-nosed private detective, solving bizarre cases in a world that never quite makes sense. Though he lacks superpowers, Howard relies on his razor-sharp sarcasm, street smarts, fancy jetpack, and a big ol' gun to outwit criminals, aliens, and the occasional caped lunatic.

For the Starjammers, Howard the Duck is a Blaster with high Health and Focus. His attacks pack a punch, and his Passive Ability is a behemoth. On the enemy's turn, if that enemy has a Barrier, he attacks that enemy for Piercing Damage. He can also clear enemy Barrier, apply Ability Block, and grant his Starjammer allies Defense Up on Spawn. In Cosmic Crucible, his power grows. Not only does his Basic get juiced up, and his Ultimate gains the ability to apply Trauma to all enemies, but he can stare down Mephisto. On Spawn, in Crucible, Speed Bar cannot be filled or reduced by any enemy for themselves, allies, or enemies (this does not apply to Speed Bar gained through normal means).

Orb : Agent Duck Orb

: Agent Duck Orb Cost: 675 Power Cores for a chance to earn 180 Howard the Duck shards

675 Power Cores for a chance to earn 180 Howard the Duck shards Offers: Starting the same day, head to the Supplies Store for exclusive offers available for three days.

Starting the same day, head to the Supplies Store for exclusive offers available for three days. Unlock More with Special Deals: Grab a deal to unlock additional offers that will reveal themselves upon your next login or visit. These limited-time deals offer Gold, Training Modules, and other vital resources to boost your roster.

Grab a deal to unlock additional offers that will reveal themselves upon your next login or visit. These limited-time deals offer Gold, Training Modules, and other vital resources to boost your roster. Red Stars: Power up Howard the Duck even more with Red Stars! Available on the same day as his orb, Howard the Duck will be featured in Red Star Orbs at an increased drop rate.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!