The Devil Within: Satgat Confirms Early Access Date With New Trailer

Astrolabe Games has released a brand new trailer for the game The Devil Within: Satgat, as they confirmed the Early Access date.

Indie game developer Newcore Games and publisher Astrolabe Games released a new trailer for The Devil Within: Satgat, revealing the official Early Access release date. The trailer itself shows off a ton of new gameplay from the upcoming 2.5-D action-platformer, featuring music from Trivium frontman Matthew Kiichi Heafy. You can check it out here as this early version of th game will be released for PC via Steam on April 9, 2024.

The Devil Within: Satgat

In The Devil Within: Satgat, you play as Kim Rip, a man at war with himself. When demonic forces erupt into the world, Royal Guard member Kim Rip must act to save humanity – at the risk of his own! He'll have to cross the land fighting devilized humans on his path to destroy The Ebon Sting, the source of the evil energy unleashed on the world. Players will have multiple weapons to choose from, along with nefarious powers that Kim Rip will earn for each Arch Demon he defeats. As Kim Rip continues growing his powers, players will have an array of offensive, defensive, and mobility abilities to master. The 2.5-D world of The Devil Within: Satgat will also feature thrilling platforming action, with routes that you'll need to earn the right to explore.

Progressing Abilities you'll earn by fighting and exploring. Every location has opportunities to learn new skills that will aid in uncovering the secrets of the Ebon Sting.

Intense Platforming that pushes your problem-solving abilities and adds a new complication to fights.

A Vast World inspired by traditional images and neo-futurist aesthetics. Explore desolate cities, rugged peaks, dense forests, military complexes, and more.

Perilous Secrets that all come together to solve an enigmatic riddle about the world at large. What caused the Ebon Sting, and how can one man defeat it? Explore and fight to find out.

