The Division 2 Announces Battle for Brooklyn DLC

The Division 2 announced a brand new DLC coming in May called Battle for Brooklyn, while also looking over what's coming in Year Seven

Ubisoft announced their latest addition to The Division 2, which will be coming out next month, as the new Battle for Brooklyn DLC brings about a new heavy story. The team held a special showcase today revealing the new DLC, as well as providing a look at what's to come for Year Seven of the title. You can learn more about the DLC below and watch trhe video above, as pre-orders will start on April 24, followed by the launch on May 27, 2025.

The Division 2: Battle for Brooklyn

Battle for Brooklyn will bring players back to New York City in autumn, a new time of year not yet featured in the franchise. Residents have been living relatively peaceful lives in the post-pandemic neighborhoods of Brooklyn Heights and Dumbo. While some of these areas may look familiar to veteran Division players, others are entirely new and hold a fresh crop of secrets and challenges, and the narrative will be approachable for new players as well as seasoned Agents. The main threat comes from the Cleaners and Rikers, who have crossed the river from Manhattan armed with the deadly Purple Flame: a corrosive new twist on their arsenal that will force players to rethink their tactics. As they progress through the linear campaign, either solo or in co-op, players will uncover how the Cleaners are producing the Purple Flame and fight to thwart the planned attack on civilians. In Battle for Brooklyn, players can unlock a reimagined take on Smart Cover, a skill first introduced in The Division that allows players to reinforce cover points. Offensive and defensive variants, as well as applications for PVE and PVP, will make Smart Cover an impactful addition. The Catalyst Exotic Mask is exclusive to the DLC, and will grant bonuses for dealing and receiving status effect damage.

