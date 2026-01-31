Posted in: Assassin's Creed, Games, The Division 2, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: assassin's creed, the division, ubisoft

The Division 2 Launches New Assassin's Creed Collaboration

The Division 2 has been given a new collaboration event as you'll see some new Assassin's Creed content added to the mix for two weeks

Article Summary The Division 2 features a limited-time Assassin's Creed collaboration event from January 29 to February 12.

Unlock cosmetic items like uniforms inspired by Ezio Auditore and Edward Kenway with the Event Pass.

Event rewards include exclusive weapon skins, backpack trophy, and arm patches for your agent.

Earn event items by gaining season XP, with both free and paid tracks available for all players.

Ubisoft launched a brand-new crossover event for The Division 2 this week, as players will be able to add a little Assassin's Creed style to their combat. The shorthand to this is you're getting some AC content for a couple of weeks, most of it being cosmetic and small additions to the game. Honestly, we expected better, but it seems like this is just a quickie addition to the game to tide polayers over until they add some bigger content to the game. We have mroe details of what's available below.

Assassin's Creed Collaboration

Strike from the shadows with The Division 2 x Assassin's Creed collaboration from January 29th until February 12th. The Event Pass returns with free and paid tracks featuring uniforms inspired by iconic looks from the Assassin's Creed franchise, including Ezio Auditore and Edward Kenway. Items in this collaboration also include exclusive weapon skins, a backpack trophy, and arm patches. These items are available in the Event Pass, which features free and paid tracks and can be progressed by earning season XP.

The Division 2

Join the Division, an elite group of civilian agents, and save a country on the brink of collapse as you explore an open, dynamic, and hostile world in Washington, D.C. Take part in the hunt for new targets and complete new objectives each season. In the wake of the virus, storms, flooding, and subsequent chaos have radically transformed Washington, D.C. The streets have been overrun with enemy factions. It will be up to you to liberate the city and protect what remains of society. Specialize and fight with your friends in online co-op or against others in competitive adversarial PvP mode.

Civilians have banded together in settlements to rebuild their society, but their very existence is threatened. Work closely with them to keep them safe and in turn, they will come to your aid and provide supplies and assistance to build up your base of operations. Gain access to new specializations such as demolitionist, sharpshooter, and survivalist. Each specialization will open up an entirely new progression system with new skills, mods, and unique talents to acquire and maximize your agent efficiency in your chosen role.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!