The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom Launches Ascent Of The Arcanist

Ascent Of The Arcanist has launched in The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, giving you a limited-time event to snag some special rewards.

Bethesda Softworks has launched a new event for The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, as players can take on a new story with Ascent Of The Arcanist. The event will run in the game from now until July 28th, giving you a chance to snag a few different collectibles and rewards along the way and experience a new piece of the storyline told through the research you do during the event. You'll also have the chance to snag special Twitch Drops during this time, which will be enabled for all Elder Scrolls Online streamers. Viewers who watch for an hour will receive a Gold Coast Experience Scroll, which will go toward them reaching level 10 during the promotion. As well as an Ouroboros Crown Crate for those who watch for two hours. We got more info and a trailer for the event below.

"Unleash the power of Necrom's new class and reach level 10 during the Ascent of the Arcanist promotion to unlock a slew of magical rewards! Introduced with The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, the Arcanist class allows Tamriel's adventurers to wield the eldritch energies of Hermaeus Mora's realm. To celebrate this all-new way to play and encourage the ESO community to create their very own Arcanist character, we have created a unique bundle as a free in-game reward for those delving into the new class. During this limited-time celebration, you can claim the free Ascent of the Arcanist bundle from the in-game Crown Store by having a level 10 or higher Arcanist character (thus unlocking the prerequisite achievement, titled "Neophyte Researcher"). If you've already reached level 10 and unlocked the achievement, don't worry, you can immediately claim the rewards!"

Scrawl of the Arcanist Visage face markings

Scrawl of the Arcanist Tattoos body markings

Devoted Torchbug pet

3× Grand Gold Coast Experience Scrolls (150% EXP for one hour)

1× Skill Respecification Scroll

