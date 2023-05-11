The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom Shows New Region In Latest Trailer
Check out the latest trailer for The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom as Bethesda Softworks show off new amazing and terrifying regions.
Bethesda Softworks has released a new trailer showing off a new region coming to The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom this June. The latest trailer, which we have for you down at the bottom, highlights two unique locations that are both spectacular and terrifying. You'll be introduced to the Telvanni Peninsula and Apocrypha, both vastly unknown areas that are full of beasts and inhabitants that make it less than ideal to travel through. Which, as you may have guessed, you'll be doing as you'll have to gear up and trek through the lands to fight the Daedric threat in June. The two-minute trailer gives you a pretty good idea of what you'll encounter along the way, as it isn't all just danger and woe under a sickly green sky. But it isn't for the weak of heart. Enjoy the trailer below as it will be released for PC on June 5th, 2023.
Following the Scribes of Fate DLC, The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom Chapter launches this June. The Necrom Chapter will feature 30 hours of all-new story content, taking players into two extraordinary new zones along in Eastern Morrowind with two new companions. In addition to the new zones, Necrom will also come with one of the most requested features for ESO, a new playable class – the Arcanist. The Arcanist is ESO's seventh and newest class and will bring powerful new abilities and mechanics drawn from a Daedric Prince in the realm of Oblivion. Defend the secrets of Hermaeus Mora and fight to preserve reality itself with The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, part of the Shadow Over Morrowind saga. Master the new Arcanist class, explore Morrowind's Telvanni Peninsula, and walk between worlds as you experience a new adventure that takes you from Tamriel into the mind-bending realm of Apocrypha itself.