The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom Shows New Region In Latest Trailer

Bethesda Softworks has released a new trailer showing off a new region coming to The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom this June. The latest trailer, which we have for you down at the bottom, highlights two unique locations that are both spectacular and terrifying. You'll be introduced to the Telvanni Peninsula and Apocrypha, both vastly unknown areas that are full of beasts and inhabitants that make it less than ideal to travel through. Which, as you may have guessed, you'll be doing as you'll have to gear up and trek through the lands to fight the Daedric threat in June. The two-minute trailer gives you a pretty good idea of what you'll encounter along the way, as it isn't all just danger and woe under a sickly green sky. But it isn't for the weak of heart. Enjoy the trailer below as it will be released for PC on June 5th, 2023.