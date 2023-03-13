The Elder Scrolls Online Releases Scribes Of Fate DLC Bethesda Softworks has officially released The Elder Scrolls Online Releases Scribes Of Fate DLC for you to play today.

Bethesda Softworks has released a new DLC today for The Elder Scrolls Online, as players can dive into the new Scribes Of Fate content right now. Working as part of the Shadow Over Morrowind storyline they have going on in the game, this will bring in new content leading up to the prologue they have for Necrom. Specifically, a pair of dungeons that will keep even the most experienced players on their toes. The DLC has been released alongside Update 37, which will bring in a number of fixes and changes for ESO players, as well as a new in-game event called the Jesters Festival. We got more info and a trailer for the new DLC for you to check out below, and you can read the full patch notes for the update on their website.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Scribes of Fate DLC brings two new four-player PvE dungeons, Bal Sunnar, and Scrivener's Hall. Within these dungeons, players will discover two unique stories that kick off the larger Shadow Over Morrowind adventure, leading into the upcoming Necrom Prologue and Necrom Chapter release later this year. Both dungeons can be attempted in normal, veteran, and hard mode difficulties and feature unique rewards and Achievements, including six new item sets, two monster sets, and a host of collectibles, including a new skin, emotes, and more.

Releasing alongside the dungeon DLC is the Update 37 base-game patch. This new patch is completely free for all existing Elder Scrolls Online players and introduces a host of fixes, additions, and improvements to the game. These include an all-new accessibility feature: Screen Narration, a new cosmetic tool: Hide Shoulders which can be earned via the upcoming in-game event, the Jesters Festival later this month as well as a host of quality-of-life improvements for the Housing System.