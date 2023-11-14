Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Games, The Elder Scrolls, The Elder Scrolls Online, Video Games | Tagged: ESO, the elder scrolls

The Elder Scrolls Online Releases Update 40 Today

Bethesda Softworks released Update 40 for The Elder Scrolls Online today, bringing an all-new PvE challenge, the Endless Archive.

Bethesda Softworks released a new content update for The Elder Scrolls Online this morning, bringing Update 40 to the limelight. The big addition to this update is an all-new PvE challenge called The Endless Archive, which will bring the danger and challenge of an endless swarm of enemies coming at you from all directions, slowly getting harder and harder as time goes on. The game has also added a few new improvements to the game and other additions to expand the gameplay from Necrom. We have more details from the devs about the new challenge below, as well as some other notes and a new trailer for all of the content. If you want the finer details of it all, you can check out their latest blog.

The Elder Scrolls Online – The Endless Archive

The Endless Archive is an all-new PvE challenge featuring a unique never-ending dungeon-like activity where players battle their way through dynamic and randomly generated stages filled with monsters and boss encounters. Players can choose to go solo or team up with a fellow player or Companion to traverse deeper into more Stages, Cycles, and Arcs. Difficulty gradually increases as players progress, unlocking a host of unique rewards not found in any other activity in the game. This includes a broad selection of collectibles, such as a mount, pet, cosmetics, and all-new Class sets.

Update 40 Info

Update 40 also features many updates for the main game, including a new Group Finder, which allows players to create parties with more customization for the criteria that group members must meet, including:

Player CP levels

Whether they use in-game voice chat

Their playstyle

A desired group role composition

Additionally, Update 40 introduces Grand Master Crafting Stations, letting players merge all their home's attuned crafting stations for a crafting skill line into one furnishing. Along with an assortment of other updates, including a rebalance of Jewelry Crafting and Quest XP & Gold Standardization.

