The Esports Awards Reveals List Of 2024 Finalists

The Esports Awards Reveals Partial List Of 2024 Finalists

The Esports Awards have revealed the second part of their voting for the 2024 awards, as the focus on Pro & On-Air Categories

Article Summary Esports Awards 2024 reveals finalists for Pro and On-Air categories.

Vote for your favorite esports players and teams on the official website.

Broadcast and live event finalists include RIOT GAMES and The International.

Categories include Esports Player, Team, Host, Content Creator, and more.

Organizers behind The Esports Awards released some of the finalists for this year's awards, as we now know the Pro and On-Air Categories. This is the second set of categories they've revealed as they have slowly opened up voting for fans and industry reps to chime in and help pick winners. We have the full list below, and if you wish to vote, you can do so on the award show's website. The second broadcast for the 2024 awards will take place on November 14, 2024.

The Esports Awards 2024 – Pro & On-Air Categories

Esports Team of the Year

T1 – League of Legends

Team Falcons – Dota 2

Natus Vincere – Counter Strike: 2

Edward Gaming – Valorant

w7m esports – Rainbow Six: Siege

GenG – League of Legends

G2 – Rocket League

Team BDS – Rocket League

Team Liquid – Dota 2

Optic Texas – Call of Duty

Duty WILDCARD – League of Legends

WILDCARD – Counter Strike: 2

Esports PC Player of the Year

Ilya "m0NESY" Osipov, G2 – Counter Strike: 2

Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon, Gen.G – LoL

Zheng "ZmjjKK" Yongkang, EDG – Valorant

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo, Sentinels – Valorant

Illya "Yatoro" Mulyarchuk, Team Spirit – Dota

Joona "Serral" Sotala, BASILISK – Starcraft 2

Danil "donk" Kryshkovets, Team Spirit – Counter Strike: 2

Shaun "Gunnar" Pottorff, Cloud9 – Rainbow 6

John "Hakis" Håkansson, Alliance – Apex Legends

Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut, Team Vitality – Counter Strike: 2

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok, T1 – League of Legends

Esports Console Player of the Year

Landon "BeastMode" Konerman, G2 – Rocket League

Xavier "Shifty", Team Falcons – Warzone

Zeng "Xiao Hai" Zhuojun, KuaiShow Gaming – FGC

Chris "Simp" Lehr, Atlanta FaZe – Call of Duty

Duty Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro, OpTic Texas – Call of Duty

Duty Anders "Vejrgang" Vejrgang, RBLZ Gaming – FIFA

Arslan "Arslan Ash" Siddique, Twisted Minds/Red Bull eSports – FGC

Sim Racer of the Year

Joshua Rogers, Coanda Esports

Kevin Siggy, Team Redline

Sebastian Job, AlphaTauri Esports Team

Chris Harteveld, Ferrari Esports

Frederik Rasmussen, Red Bull Sim Racing

Maximilian Benecke, MOUZ

Marcell Csincsik, Team Vitality

Steven Wilson, M80

Luiz Felipe Tavares, Bengutan Racing

Esports Organisation of the Year

Team Falcons

G2 Esports

Team Liquid

Team Vitality

Gen.G

T1

Team Spirit

NAVI

Fnatic

Esports Coach of the Year

Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun, T1 – League of Legends

Kim "Kim" Jung-su – Gen.G

Kurtis "Aui_2000" Ling, Team Falcons – Dota

Andy "Kassio" Landais, BDS – Rocket League

Samy "Stooflex" Smail – BDS Rainbow 6

Esports Play by Play Caster of the Year

Steven "Tasty Steve" Scott

Lauren "Pansy" Scott

Alex "Machine" Richardson

Conner "Scrawny" Girvan

Aaron "Medic" Chamberlain

Victoria "VikkiKitty" Perez

Seth "Achilios" King

Daniel "Drakos" Drakos

Jake "Hysterics" Osypenko

Mark "Onset" Hatcher

Brandon "Bsmith" Smith

Mitch "Uber" Leslie

Esports Colour Caster of the Year

Isaac "Azael" Cummings-Bentley

Austin "Cap" Walsh

Dan Gaskin

Jennifer "LemonKiwi" Pichette

Mohan "launders" Govindasamy

Chad "SPUNJ" Burchill

Shannon "SUNSfan" Scotten

Lauren "GlitterXplosion" Laracuente

Niclas "Pengu" Mouritzen

Thomas "Chance" Ashworth

Esports Host of the Year

James "BanKs" Banks

Yinsu "Yinsu" Collins

Evan "Raynday" Raynr

Jorien "Sheever" van der Heijden

Caleb "WavePunk" Simmons

Lottie "Praagy" Van-Praag

Chris Puckett

Soe Gschwind

Esports Content Creator of the Year

Tarik "tarik" Celik

Ibai "ibai" Llanos

Marc Robert "Caedrel" Lamont

Martin "MrSavage" Andersen

Alexandre "Gaules" Borba

Cody "Clix" Conrod

Justin "JWong" Wong

Kyedae "Kyedae" Shymko

Treyven "Lethamyr" Robitaille

Naman "Mortal" Mathur

Arran "TacticalRab" Francis

Timothy "iiTzTimmy" An

Esports Supporting Service of the Year

Overwolf

RTS

ESG Law

Night Media

Blitz.gg

Character Select Agency

U.GG

Battlefy

Tracker.gg

Aftershock Media Group

Prodigy Agency

Esports Live Event of the Year

League of Legends World Championship 2023

World Championship 2023 PGL Major Copenhagen 2024

M5 World Championship

The International 2024

Valorant Champions 2024

EVO 2024

Call of Duty League Championship 2024

Duty Championship 2024 Six Invitational 2024

Esports Broadcast & Production Team of the Year

ESL FACEIT Group

RIOT GAMES

PGL

BLAST

ConCom Inc

Garena

Microsoft Activision Blizzard

Esports Creative of the Year

Gregory "Seso" Ortiz

Jay Braga

Tiago "Liquid Enigma" Paixão

Kevin "kvindsgn" B.

Sydney "SydneyCreates" Malham

