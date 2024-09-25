The Esports Awards Reveals List Of 2024 Finalists

Posted in: Awards Show, eSports, Events, Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Esports Awards
The Esports Awards Reveals Partial List Of 2024 Finalists
The Esports Awards have revealed the second part of their voting for the 2024 awards, as the focus on Pro & On-Air Categories
Article Summary
- Esports Awards 2024 reveals finalists for Pro and On-Air categories.
- Vote for your favorite esports players and teams on the official website.
- Broadcast and live event finalists include RIOT GAMES and The International.
- Categories include Esports Player, Team, Host, Content Creator, and more.
Organizers behind The Esports Awards released some of the finalists for this year's awards, as we now know the Pro and On-Air Categories. This is the second set of categories they've revealed as they have slowly opened up voting for fans and industry reps to chime in and help pick winners. We have the full list below, and if you wish to vote, you can do so on the award show's website. The second broadcast for the 2024 awards will take place on November 14, 2024.
The Esports Awards 2024 – Pro & On-Air Categories
Esports Team of the Year
- T1 – League of Legends
- Team Falcons – Dota 2
- Natus Vincere – Counter Strike: 2
- Edward Gaming – Valorant
- w7m esports – Rainbow Six: Siege
- GenG – League of Legends
- G2 – Rocket League
- Team BDS – Rocket League
- Team Liquid – Dota 2
- Optic Texas – Call of Duty
- WILDCARD – League of Legends
- WILDCARD – Counter Strike: 2
Esports PC Player of the Year
- Ilya "m0NESY" Osipov, G2 – Counter Strike: 2
- Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon, Gen.G – LoL
- Zheng "ZmjjKK" Yongkang, EDG – Valorant
- Tyson "TenZ" Ngo, Sentinels – Valorant
- Illya "Yatoro" Mulyarchuk, Team Spirit – Dota
- Joona "Serral" Sotala, BASILISK – Starcraft 2
- Danil "donk" Kryshkovets, Team Spirit – Counter Strike: 2
- Shaun "Gunnar" Pottorff, Cloud9 – Rainbow 6
- John "Hakis" Håkansson, Alliance – Apex Legends
- Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut, Team Vitality – Counter Strike: 2
- Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok, T1 – League of Legends
Esports Console Player of the Year
- Landon "BeastMode" Konerman, G2 – Rocket League
- Xavier "Shifty", Team Falcons – Warzone
- Zeng "Xiao Hai" Zhuojun, KuaiShow Gaming – FGC
- Chris "Simp" Lehr, Atlanta FaZe – Call of Duty
- Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro, OpTic Texas – Call of Duty
- Anders "Vejrgang" Vejrgang, RBLZ Gaming – FIFA
- Arslan "Arslan Ash" Siddique, Twisted Minds/Red Bull eSports – FGC
Sim Racer of the Year
- Joshua Rogers, Coanda Esports
- Kevin Siggy, Team Redline
- Sebastian Job, AlphaTauri Esports Team
- Chris Harteveld, Ferrari Esports
- Frederik Rasmussen, Red Bull Sim Racing
- Maximilian Benecke, MOUZ
- Marcell Csincsik, Team Vitality
- Steven Wilson, M80
- Luiz Felipe Tavares, Bengutan Racing
Esports Organisation of the Year
- Team Falcons
- G2 Esports
- Team Liquid
- Team Vitality
- Gen.G
- T1
- Team Spirit
- NAVI
- Fnatic
Esports Coach of the Year
- Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun, T1 – League of Legends
- Kim "Kim" Jung-su – Gen.G
- Kurtis "Aui_2000" Ling, Team Falcons – Dota
- Andy "Kassio" Landais, BDS – Rocket League
- Samy "Stooflex" Smail – BDS Rainbow 6
Esports Play by Play Caster of the Year
- Steven "Tasty Steve" Scott
- Lauren "Pansy" Scott
- Alex "Machine" Richardson
- Conner "Scrawny" Girvan
- Aaron "Medic" Chamberlain
- Victoria "VikkiKitty" Perez
- Seth "Achilios" King
- Daniel "Drakos" Drakos
- Jake "Hysterics" Osypenko
- Mark "Onset" Hatcher
- Brandon "Bsmith" Smith
- Mitch "Uber" Leslie
Esports Colour Caster of the Year
- Isaac "Azael" Cummings-Bentley
- Austin "Cap" Walsh
- Dan Gaskin
- Jennifer "LemonKiwi" Pichette
- Mohan "launders" Govindasamy
- Chad "SPUNJ" Burchill
- Shannon "SUNSfan" Scotten
- Lauren "GlitterXplosion" Laracuente
- Niclas "Pengu" Mouritzen
- Thomas "Chance" Ashworth
Esports Host of the Year
- James "BanKs" Banks
- Yinsu "Yinsu" Collins
- Evan "Raynday" Raynr
- Jorien "Sheever" van der Heijden
- Caleb "WavePunk" Simmons
- Lottie "Praagy" Van-Praag
- Chris Puckett
- Soe Gschwind
Esports Content Creator of the Year
- Tarik "tarik" Celik
- Ibai "ibai" Llanos
- Marc Robert "Caedrel" Lamont
- Martin "MrSavage" Andersen
- Alexandre "Gaules" Borba
- Cody "Clix" Conrod
- Justin "JWong" Wong
- Kyedae "Kyedae" Shymko
- Treyven "Lethamyr" Robitaille
- Naman "Mortal" Mathur
- Arran "TacticalRab" Francis
- Timothy "iiTzTimmy" An
Esports Supporting Service of the Year
- Overwolf
- RTS
- ESG Law
- Night Media
- Blitz.gg
- Character Select Agency
- U.GG
- Battlefy
- Tracker.gg
- Aftershock Media Group
- Prodigy Agency
Esports Live Event of the Year
- League of Legends World Championship 2023
- PGL Major Copenhagen 2024
- M5 World Championship
- The International 2024
- Valorant Champions 2024
- EVO 2024
- Call of Duty League Championship 2024
- Six Invitational 2024
Esports Broadcast & Production Team of the Year
- ESL FACEIT Group
- RIOT GAMES
- PGL
- BLAST
- ConCom Inc
- Garena
- Microsoft Activision Blizzard
Esports Creative of the Year
- Gregory "Seso" Ortiz
- Jay Braga
- Tiago "Liquid Enigma" Paixão
- Kevin "kvindsgn" B.
- Sydney "SydneyCreates" Malham