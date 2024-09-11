Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: The Eternal Life of Goldman, WeAppy Studio

The Eternal Life of Goldman Show Off Demo Gameplay

Check out the latest video for The Eternal Life of Goldman, as the devs show off the gameplay from their recent Gamescom demo

Article Summary Weappy Studio and THQ Nordic share a gameplay demo video of The Eternal Life of Goldman from Gamescom 2024.

The game is a unique side-scroller mixing legends, fairy tales, and myths in a dark, vibrant adventure.

Players will explore the Archipelago, upgrading their cane to uncover secrets and face incredible creatures.

The goal is to find and kill the Deity, a mystical creature hidden within the island's many secrets and contrasts.

Developer Weappy Studio and publisher THQ Nordic have released a new video for The Eternal Life of Goldman, this time showing off the gameplay from the demo. If the video looks familiar to some, it should as this was the footage players saw when they tried the game out at Gamescom 2024. Now the team has shown off the video to give players a clearer idea of what to expect from it when they eventually release it sometime in 2025. Enjoy the video above!

The Eternal Life of Goldman

The Eternal Life of Goldman is a vibrant yet dark adventure that weaves together legends, fairy tales and myths. It takes the genre at an unusual angle and offers something unexpected at every turn. You arrive at the Archipelago on a strange mission: to kill the Deity, a mystical creature that everyone talks about but no one has seen. To find the Deity, you will have to delve deep into the many secrets these islands keep. You will discover a place marked by tragedy and filled with eccentric characters and remarkable contrasts. Upgrade your cane with new parts and unlock new abilities to explore the hidden corners of the Archipelago and face incredible creatures.

