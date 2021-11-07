The Falconeer Receives Limited Edition Double Vinyl

Wired Productions has teamed up with Limited Run Games to release a limited edition double vinyl soundtrack for The Falconeer. This is a masterful work from the company as they have brought out the best in the sound and design from the game into a cool collectible item that's well worth your time to listen to. This particular version of the soundtrack comes with some amazing original artwork created by vinyl artist Haley "Bbanditt" Wakefield. If you're a fan of the game, this is probably going to be a must-own for your collection. Those looking to get it can currently pre-order it from the link above, but you'll need to be quick as it appears there will be no second run of this.

Meticulously crafted with collectors in mind, the premium Double Vinyl is limited to 1,000 pressings, with 500 in 'Azure Blue' available exclusively from the Wired store for the UK and European markets, and 500 in 'Sea Green' unique to Limited Run Games for the North American market. Mastered by Benedict Nichols, the Limited-Edition Double Vinyl also features two exclusive tracks, which (in true, collectors' fashion) are not available anywhere else: Atun's Folly (bonus track)

The Door to Nowhere (bonus track) (feat. Tegen Hitchens) Representing a celebration of the music, art and the game's maverick solo developer, Tomas Sala, The Falconeer Double Vinyl is an eclectic cathedral of a soundtrack, which invokes the dual nature of The Falconeer; the transcendental waters versus the frenetic and high-energy of aerial combat. Featuring handpicked tracks from both Tomas Sala and distinguished composer Benedict Nichols, avid listeners will be transported to the beautiful yet often turbulent Great Ursee on a monumental journey featuring razor-edge synthesizers and organs, the sounds of Mongolian throat-singing, Balkan choirs, bagpipes, and cimbalom with performances by Tegen Hitchens, Mikee Goodman, and Carolina Styles.