Posted in: Games, Nexon, Video Games | Tagged: Nexon, The First Descendant

The First Descendant Reveals What's Coming In Early 2026

The developers of The First Descendant held a massive livbestream this evening, going over the content coming in the first half of 2026

Article Summary The First Descendant details its 2026 roadmap with new modes, balance updates, and gameplay improvements.

New Descendant Dia arrives in Season 3, with Onslaught Mode and Breach Tracking expanding endgame action.

Season 4 brings a new Mega Dungeon, weapon system overhaul, and the climax of Karel’s storyline.

The December update features Ultimate Yujin, Forbidden Sanctuary dungeon, and the Grim Reaper boss fight.

The evening, and technically this morning in Japan, Nexon held a special livestream for The First Descendant, going over much of the content we'll see int he first half of 2026. Among the new additions coming will be a new balance to Enxo and Weapons, a new Descendant named Dia, a new mode called Onslaught, a new Mega Dungeon, and several improvements to the game over time going into the Summer of 2026. We have the dev notes here from the event and the full livestream for you to check out above.

The First Descendant – 2026 First-Half Roadmap

The First Descendant has unveiled its roadmap for the first half of 2026, focusing on expanding combat content, improving balance and enhancing the overall farming loop to completely reinvent the core fun of the game. To support these goals, new content updates will roll out monthly, alongside ongoing adjustments to Descendants and weapons.

A first look at what's ahead for 2026 was revealed during the livestream, showcasing plans to reorganize the cycle from setting goals, to farming and to challenging endgame content. Players also received a first glimpse of new content, including the new Breach Tracking. This opens up a wide gold-farming region where fields and missions rotate randomly, helping reduce repetition. For players seeking high-intensity endgame action, the new Onslaught Mode offers a separate challenge. Parties of four face waves of increasingly powerful enemies, strategically placing turrets and buffs using resources gained during battle.

The new Descendant Dia will also finally make her debut in Season 3 Episode 3, arriving in February 2026, which features a main storyline centered around her. Upcoming plans also include a major overhaul of the farming loop with features such as the Operation Command System and Descendant Mission Dashboard, improvements to the early-game experience including Boost Path 2.0, monthly balance updates for Descendants and weapon reworks, and optimization and service stability enhancements including new performance and optimization settings. The Hard Mode of the Void Intercept Battle will also be renewed into a new endgame content.

Updates Coming to Season 4

Season 4, set to arrive next summer, will explore Karel's story and the final battle, culminating in the introduction of a new Mega Dungeon designed to match the scale of its narrative. Players can expect missions featuring larger-scale combat and more dramatic presentation than previous Infiltration Operations and Void Vessels. Season 4 will also introduce a complete overhaul of the weapon system. The current progression structure of research, readjustment, and augmentation cores has become cumbersome for players, and will be renewed with a more streamlined system. Transcendent-tier weapons will be restructured around farming content, with the goal of delivering an entirely new weapon system experience.

Details of the December Update

Additionally, players received an overview of the upcoming December Update, which includes an ultimate version of Descendant Yujin, 'Ultimate Yujin.' The update also includes the new 'Forbidden Sanctuary' Dungeon, the new Abyss Colossus 'Grim Reaper,' new items and more. More information on the upcoming December update can be found below:

New Descendant: Ultimate Yujin

The update introduces the new Descendant Ultimate Yujin, revealed through Yujin's Descendant Story.

Features a hybrid playstyle with two Ultimate Skill Modules: Combat Protocol, which introduces a new combat-focused playstyle that lets him to sustain his HP while dealing damage, while Battlefield Medic offers a support-oriented style that grows stronger the more he assists his allies.



New Dungeon: Forbidden Sanctuary

Players can also explore the Forbidden Sanctuary, an experimental facility in Axion that supports multiplayer co-op and features a challenging new boss.

The dungeon offers key rewards for acquiring Ultimate Yujin.

New Colossus: Grim Reaper

The Grim Reaper, a new Abyss Colossus and mutated form of Death Stalker, offers a poison-based challenge that requires players to master its mechanics through careful strategy and timing.

Monthly Balance Update: Ajax / 3 Descendants / 3 Weapons

A number of Descendants, including Ajax, Freyna, Valby and Viessa, along with select weapons, also will receive balance adjustments to enhance playstyles and skill performance.

And more

A new Bunny-exclusive External Component, Sprint Accelerator, will be added.

Players will be able to trade Ancestors Modules via the Trade Market

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!