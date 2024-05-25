Posted in: DC Universe Online, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dcuo, Dimensional Ink Games

DC Universe Online Launches New Episode As Brainiac Returns

DC Universe Online has a brand new chapter out for everyone to play as Brainiac has come back to wreak havoc on the world.

Article Summary Brainiac takes on the Justice League directly in the latest DC Universe Online episode.

Players face new challenges including two raids, a new alert, and an overrun area duo.

Explore the new open world map, Bottled D.C., and collect exclusive rewards.

Experience fresh content with new gear, feats, and a gripping storyline.

Dimensional Ink Games released the latest chapter for DC Universe Online this week, as players can experience the terror of the returning Brainiac. Picking up from previous chapters featuring the supervillain, Brainiac has decided he wants to learn from his previous failures and defeats at the hands of the Justice League, so he has decided to take the fight directly to them this time, as well as against foes who have also failed to take out the JL. As it is with previous chapters, you're getting an all-new story that you'll play through as you attempt to repel his forces at both the Hall of Justice and the Hall of Doom. We have more details for you below, as well as the latest trailer here, as the content is now live.

DC Universe Online – Brainiac Returns

Seeking to learn from his previous defeats, Brainiac has returned to launch an all-out assault on the Earth's ultimate symbols of hope and resistance, the Hall of Justice and the Hall of Doom. With the world hanging in the balance, the Justice League and Lex Luthor's Secret Society are forced to unite their powers and resources to thwart Brainiac's ingeniously malevolent plan. Players can immerse themselves in an exciting new narrative that puts their skills to the test in a series of new threats and challenges:

Two New Raids: Hall of Justice, Brainiac Command Ship

Hall of Justice, Brainiac Command Ship New Alert: Hall of Doom

Hall of Doom New Duo: Overrun Area 51

Overrun Area 51 New Open World Map: Bottled D.C.

Bottled D.C. New Feats, Collections, & Reward s Two New Gearsuits inspired from the Episode

s

DC Universe Online has plans to consistently push out new and exciting content for everyone. New challenges to take, new adventures to lead, new maps to explore, and new cosmetics to truly enhance the player experience – the list goes on!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!