The Forest Cathedral Releases For Both PC & Xbox Whitethorn Games officially releases The Forest Cathedral today as you can play the game on either PC or Xbox right now.

Whitethorn Games officially released their latest game today, The Forest Cathedral, as you can currently snag the game on both PC and Xbox consoles. The game has been in thew works for a while, and while the artwork of it may be a little off-putting to some, the story is pretty crazy and comes with some interesting twists and turns. All of which has been inspired by true events as a scientist looked into the effects of DDT and the harm it had on human begins while being used to kill bugs in crops. Enjoy the latest trailer below!

"The Forest Cathedral is a unique interpretation of the events surrounding real-life scientist Rachel Carson's investigation of the harmful pesticide known as DDT. Inspired by the events, the gameis set in an expansive and vibrantly rendered forest on a remote island where players will take on the role of Rachel, who has assumed a field research biologist position. While completing her weekly tasks, she quickly realizes things aren't as they seem. Players will slowly uncover the horrific effects of the pesticide using advanced environmental technology to complete puzzles that weave together 3D exploration and 2D platforming. What secrets will Rachel discover on this island? Many will try to silence her, but somehow, the truth must come out."

Switch control between Rachel Carson in the 3D world and the Little Man inside the 2D world of her advanced environmental scanning tools in order to solve puzzles and platforming challenges. Nature in Peril: Explore a meticulously crafted forested island, dense with trees, animals, fish, and insects, all impacted by the dangerous effects of DDT.

Explore a meticulously crafted forested island, dense with trees, animals, fish, and insects, all impacted by the dangerous effects of DDT. The Sound of the Silence: The game features a fully voiced narrative to invest players in the harrowing history of the attempted silencing of Rachel Carson, backed by an enchanting original soundtrack.