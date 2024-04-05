Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Crytivo, The Foretold: Westmark Legacy

The Foretold: Westmark Legacy Confirms April Release Date

The Foretold: Westmark Legacy has been confirmed for release later this month, bringing the gothic horror adventure card game to Steam.

Article Summary 'The Foretold: Westmark Legacy' to launch on Steam April 30, 2024.

Gothic horror adventure card game set in eerie Burrmouth world.

Hand-drawn art style draws inspiration from Lovecraft and King.

Features branching paths, deep narrative, and multiple endings.

Indie game developer Nodbrim Interactive and publisher Crytivo have confirmed the official release date for The Foretold: Westmark Legacy. In case you haven't seen this one before, this is a gothic horror adventure card game in which you play a detective in the eerie world of Burrmouth, attempting to uncover the mystery of the vanishing people. Throughout the game, you'll acquire cards and use them to the best of your ability to survive the horrors lurking in the shadows of this town, set within a cozy horror atmosphere. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will be released on April 30, 2024.

The Foretold: Westmark Legacy

Explore the corrupted peninsula in a stunning hand-drawn art style. You play as Herbert Westmark, paranormal investigator and curator of odd trinkets. Together with a parasite demon Ambrose you explore the map of Burrmouth to get to the bottom of why people here are missing. Where will your unhinged journey take you in this unique cosmic horror adventure? The stylish art will set the mood to a gothic horror adventure where Herbert tries to survive by using his skills, items and deck. This gothic horror adventure deck builder is inspired by the likes of H.P. Lovecraft, Stephen King and Mary Shelley to name a few.Equip items and relics; acquire cards and use them on the board to survive the darkest corners outside of town. An interesting dive into the unknown with a cosy horror atmosphere.

Explore the branching roads along the world map that hold random loot, encounters and surprises.

Dive into a deep fully voiced narrative with interesting characters.

Branching dialogues and multiple endings.

Persona Points allow you to level up Herbert's various skills.

Skill Checks will allow to test your character build.

Build your deck against the dark corrupted things that haunt citizens of Burrmouth.

