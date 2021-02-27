The Full Art Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Part 6

Interest in the Pokémon TCG is soaring right now, and it is leading to products new and old being cleared off shelves as soon as they arrive. While many are looking to invest in these cards for financial reasons, the core of the hobby is, has been, and will always be about the Pokémon themselves and the artwork. Let's take a look back at one of the best Pokémon TCG sets of all time: Cosmic Eclipse. Cosmic Eclipse, which was released on November 1st, 2019, closed out the Sun & Moon era as the final pre-Galar set. It featured some of the most beautiful cards of all time, including Secret Rare Character Cards featuring Pokémon with their trainers, which could be pulled in place of the reverse holo. Let's take a look at the stunning Full Art Pokémon GX cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion, which are quite rare pulls. These textured cards feature different artwork than the standard GX, replacing the dark line art style with holographic lines. In addition to the normal Full Art variants of the standard GX, Cosmic Eclipse featured Full Art Alternate Art cards, which were often even more collectible.

Mega Lopunny & Jigglypuff Tag Team GX: The GX era has been criticized, much like the current Pokémon V era, with the frequent use of artwork that looks computer-generated. I see that critique as valid in this card, but I will say… these are very much improved when seen in person. When pulling these cards, the way the blue lines of the Full Art cards shine is incredible.

Mega Lopunny & Jigglypuff Tag Team GX Alternate Art: This is such a nice card, as are most of the Alternate Arts. Cosmic Eclipse is a beloved set and illustrates time and time again how strong its core theme is: showcasing the bond between Pokémon and other Pokémon, and Pokémon and trainers. Any fan of the franchise would smile at seeing this adorable Lopunny and Jigglypuff card.

Silvally GX: Here's another card showcasing that trainer/Poké bond, and it does so in the same art style as the standard Silvally GX, which uses dark, thick, inky linework to create a unique card.

Next up, our spotlight on the Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Full Art cards moves to Full Art Trainer Supporter cards.