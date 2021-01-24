The Full Art Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield Part 2

As 2021, the year that will celebrate Pokémon's 25th anniversary begins, we're looking back at recent expansions that revitalized the Pokémon TCG craze. Now, we will spotlight the Sword & Shield base set that was released on February 7th, 2020. This is the set that first introduced Generation Eight species from the Galar region into the Pokémon TCG. Let's take a look at the stunning Let's take a look at the stunning Full Art Pokémon V cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion, which are quite rare pulls. These textured cards feature different artwork than the standard V, replacing the dark line art style with holographic lines.

Wobbuffet V: After a wobbly start with the first round of Full Art cards, this one is the first all-out banger of the Sword & Sheild era. Wobbuffet, as any fan of the Pokémon the Series anime will tell you, is full of personality and that is captured beautifully. You can almost hear its raspy cry of "Woooobbuffet!" captured in the glimmering texture of this card.

Indeedee V: Is it possible for a Pokémon card to look as if it's asking you for a donation? That's what this card looks like. If Indeedee stops you on the street asking if you have a moment to hear about its cause, you better be ready.

Stonjourner V: While Stonjourner is one of the weaker new designs and also features on some of the worst cards in this Sword & Shield set, this actually isn't a bad Full Art V card at all. The POV here makes this odd-looking Pokémon look as if it's about to stomp you out with one lumbering step, which is quite visually interesting.

Sableye V: While the background is a bit much, this Sableye card may be the best Full Art yet, as it takes full advantage of the way these textured cards shine by spotlighting Sableye's gleaming jewels.

Next up, our spotlight on the Full Art cards of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield expansion continues.