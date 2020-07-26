The Ghostbusters Have Been Added To LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed

Posted on | by Gavin Sheehan

Things have gotten spookier in LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed, so there was only one team to call to be added as the Ghostbusters are in the game. Gameloft has added the beloved franchise into the game as you can play as five different characters. You have your pick of Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, Egon Spengler, Winston Zedmore, and Slimer to add to your party and head off into battle with. Along with the ability to unlock special sets like Ecto 1. The designs for all four are taken from the 1984 film with as best detail as they could add to the LEGO versions, including Venkman's uniform being covered in slime from the first time he encountered Slimer. We got more info on it for you here, as well as a small trailer for you to see them in action.

Venkman, Stantz, Spengler, and Zedmore are all here, courtesy of Gameloft.
There's something bizarre happening in Piptown, currently covered in slime and spooky figures run amok, including a new Green Ghost enemy, with a gnarly portal brought about by dark magic from another source. Upon further investigation, Slimer is eating Piptown out of house and home – literally – and chases our heroes who uncover a devious ploy by Garmadon to resurrect an ethereal army! It's up to the Ghostbusters to save the day! The Ghostbusters team is a powerful balanced group, and is good against pirate and Ninjago foes, and is especially strong against spooky foes too! Make sure to collect your crew to take on a variety of intimidating foes!

"Ever since we announced LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed, players have been asking if we would be introducing any characters from outside the LEGO Universe", Guilherme Lachaut, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Gameloft. "The Ghostbusters were the perfect set to choose as our first licensed addition. They strike a delightful balance of humor and adventure and fit perfectly in the world we've created."

https://youtu.be/jgILL82nAzg

About Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Vero, for random pictures and musings.

