The Ghostbusters Have Been Added To LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed

Things have gotten spookier in LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed, so there was only one team to call to be added as the Ghostbusters are in the game. Gameloft has added the beloved franchise into the game as you can play as five different characters. You have your pick of Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, Egon Spengler, Winston Zedmore, and Slimer to add to your party and head off into battle with. Along with the ability to unlock special sets like Ecto 1. The designs for all four are taken from the 1984 film with as best detail as they could add to the LEGO versions, including Venkman's uniform being covered in slime from the first time he encountered Slimer. We got more info on it for you here, as well as a small trailer for you to see them in action.

There's something bizarre happening in Piptown, currently covered in slime and spooky figures run amok, including a new Green Ghost enemy, with a gnarly portal brought about by dark magic from another source. Upon further investigation, Slimer is eating Piptown out of house and home – literally – and chases our heroes who uncover a devious ploy by Garmadon to resurrect an ethereal army! It's up to the Ghostbusters to save the day! The Ghostbusters team is a powerful balanced group, and is good against pirate and Ninjago foes, and is especially strong against spooky foes too! Make sure to collect your crew to take on a variety of intimidating foes! "Ever since we announced LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed, players have been asking if we would be introducing any characters from outside the LEGO Universe", Guilherme Lachaut, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Gameloft. "The Ghostbusters were the perfect set to choose as our first licensed addition. They strike a delightful balance of humor and adventure and fit perfectly in the world we've created."