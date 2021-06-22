The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles Receives New Gameplay Trailer

Capcom has released a new trailer today for The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles as we get a better look at the modern era gameplay. In this latest trailer, which you can check out down below, we get a better look at how the game has been updated and how the mechanics to it will work as you're now playing this series on modern platforms with new graphics and options. It's still a blast from the past, but with a totally new experience for everyone to have. Enjoy the trailer as it's still set to be released in North America and Europe on July 27th, 2021, for PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

In the latest trailer, fans are given a front-seat look at the vibrant world, captivating characters and thrilling gameplay that await them in The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles. Players will assume the role of an aspiring Japanese attorney named Ryunosuke Naruhodo, an ancestor of the courtroom legend himself, Phoenix Wright. With the help of his legal aid Susato Mikatoba and London's great detective Herlock Sholmes, Ryunosuke will solve the mysteries behind 10 high-stakes cases set in the late 19th century during Japan's Meiji Period and England's Victorian Era.

The series' core gameplay involving Investigations and Courtroom Battles returns. During Investigations, players will visit the scene of the crime to gather evidence, converse with witnesses and search for clues. In a new addition to the series, Ryunosuke will team up with Sholmes to engage in a show-stopping "Dance of Deduction". In these new sequences, players are tasked with correcting Sholmes's outlandish conclusions to uncover the true facts of the case. The fate of the accused rests in Ryunosuke's hands during Courtroom Battles. In the courtroom, players must present evidence, question key witnesses and make their case to secure a "Not Guilty" verdict. New to the series is "Summation Examination," in which players must point out the inconsistencies between jurors' statements in order to move the case forward.