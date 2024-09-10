Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Call Of Duty: Warzone, Games, Mobile Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III, halloween

The Haunting Returns To Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III & Warzone

Call Of Duty has revealed the full plans for Season 6, as Modern Warfare III, Warzone, and Warzone Mobile all head into Halloween

Article Summary Season 6 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Warzone, and Warzone Mobile celebrates Halloween with The Haunting event.

Michael Myers appears as a special skin, alongside new multiplayer maps, modes, weapons, and weekly challenges.

Enjoy the Trick 'r Treat: Candy Hunt Event, accessible across all modes, for a chance to win exclusive rewards.

Special cameos from horror icons like Michael Myers, Daryl Dixon, and more bring a gruesome twist to the gameplay.

Activision has brought back The Haunting to Call of Duty as part of the Season 6 content for Modern Warfare III, Warzone, and Warzone Mobile this week. Starting on September 18, we head into Halloween with the Halloween slasher himself, Michael Myers, appearing as a special skin in the game. The season will also take MW3 out with a bang as there will be a number of new additions to the game, including a new 6v6 multiplayer map, several new multiplayer modes, new Zombies content, new weapons added to the mix, new aftermarket parts, weekly challenges, and more. We have some notes below from their latest blog, which goes over everything in great detail.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Season 6: The Haunting

There's a chill in the air, and evil looms over everything. The Haunting returns in Season 6 of Call of Duty and is back for revenge. Appease your late-night horror binge by swinging through the new Drive Thru Multiplayer map and wading through the horrors of the Mad Cow map variant. Explore macabre backdrops as Call of Duty: Warzone™ introduces the Hellspawn along with the return of Vondel Night and take on the horde in Zombies with free Rift Runs and double Schematic recovery throughout Season 6.

Satisfy your sweet tooth and take your enemy's candy in the Trick 'r Treat: Candy Hunt Event, which is available across all modes. And make sure to cash in your sweets for access to some killer rewards. This season sets the scene for some truly gruesome action, featuring cameos from horror film icon Michael Myers as a playable Operator, plus a slew of formidable store offerings, including zombie slayer Daryl Dixon of AMC's The Walking Dead, Trick 'r Treat's Sam, a Smile 2 cursed Valeria and Makarov, an eerie Art the Clown from The Terrifier, and more.

