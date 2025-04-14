Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Nullpointer Games, Outersloth, The Horror at Highrook

The Horror At Highrook Announces May Release Date

The Horror At Highrook finally has a release date, as the new occult card crafting narrative RPG will be released at the start of May

Lead a team of investigators through Highrook Manor, uncovering dark secrets and the fate of the Ackerons.

Immerse in a Lovecraft-inspired setting, crafting tools and mastering survival against dark entities.

Unique characters like Mechanist and Scholar offer diverse skills for solving the manor's gothic mysteries.

Indie game developer Nullpointer Games and publisher Outersloth confirmed the official release date for The Horror at Highrook today. Coming off having a successful demo during Steam Next Fest back in February, the card-crafting narrative RPG will be released on PC via Steam on May 1, 2025. Along with the news, the team released an all-new trailer, showing off what the final version will look like in a couple of weeks.

The Horror at Highrook

The Horror at Highrook sees players lead a team of occult investigators into the dark maw of Highrook Manor in search of the Ackerons – a noble family who, following rumors of dark pacts and shadowy rituals, have vanished without a trace. As players explore the haunted estate grounds, they will summon dark entities and craft powerful protections in a bid to uncover the fate of the missing family, all the while choosing their own path through the darkness.

Explore An Atmospheric Nightmare Setting: Plunge into a dark Victorian world inspired by HP Lovecraft, Edgar Allen Poe, and Bram Stoker. Investigate a gothic-horror mystery through disturbing letters, fraught conversations, and evocative artwork.

Plunge into a dark Victorian world inspired by HP Lovecraft, Edgar Allen Poe, and Bram Stoker. Investigate a gothic-horror mystery through disturbing letters, fraught conversations, and evocative artwork. Learn The Dark Arts: Combine characters, items, and locations to craft tools, potions, and occult rites. Master a deep, nonlinear crafting system as you progress through the story, gaining the strength and insight needed to succeed.

Combine characters, items, and locations to craft tools, potions, and occult rites. Master a deep, nonlinear crafting system as you progress through the story, gaining the strength and insight needed to succeed. Manage a Team Of Investigators – Control unique characters from the city's elite guilds: Mechanist, Plague Doctor, Scholar, and Thug, Each with their own skills and perspectives. Keep your team safe from Hunger, Injury, and Madness.

– Control unique characters from the city's elite guilds: Mechanist, Plague Doctor, Scholar, and Thug, Each with their own skills and perspectives. Keep your team safe from Hunger, Injury, and Madness. Unlock Mysteries – Complete challenges to open up new areas, items, and characters on the game board. Build an arsenal of tools and rites. Banish ghastly entities and keep your wits in order to survive and outwit the dark forces hidden beneath the surface of the world.

