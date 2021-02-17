The Intellivision Amico Has Been Pushed To Autumn 2021

Intellivision broke the news this morning that they have pushed back the release of the Amico, their next console, into the Fall of 2021. The short explanation given by the company was that "in order to guarantee a successful market launch of the unique family entertainment system, this decision was inevitable due to the global pandemic and additional logistical reasons." You can check out a more in-depth video about the push back down below, featuring several members of the team explaining what's going on, but for now, it looks like you can still pre-order the console through their website and GameStop.

