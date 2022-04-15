The Iron Oath Releases Brand New Gameplay Trailer

Humble Games released a new trailer today for The Iron Oath as they showed off a new look at the gameplay for their upcoming title. Along with Curious Panda Games, the team is showing off more of the mechanics and what you'll be doing as you play through this '90s PC gaming throwback. You can check out the trailer below as the game will be released in Early Acces on Steam on April 19th, 2022.

Command, endure, and prosper in The Iron Oath, a turn-based tactical RPG where the fate of your mercenary company rests on your decisions. As the leader of a band of soldiers-for-hire in the harsh realm of Caelum, you'll need to hire recruits, manage your operations wisely, and embark on perilous missions in order to survive, thrive, and build your company's renown. As the years progress, the world of Caelum evolves dynamically, opening up new storylines for you to discover and making each new playthrough unpredictable and unique. What fortunes await your company?

Proper planning and execution is vital to your success. Deadly foes, traps, and destructible objects mean one misstep could be your party's undoing. Years pass as you navigate the world. Your mercs will age, retire, and die over the decades, and your company—and strategy—will need to adapt to the shifting tides. Caelum is a sprawling, always changing realm. Cities fall and rise again as the Noble Houses vie for power, leading to new opportunities and unexpected perils. Manage your guild's roster, finances, and political relationships. Earn wealth and renown by completing contracts for Caelum's vying factions, and invest in upgrading your organization.

An iron chain is only as strong as its weakest link. Assemble a well-rounded crew of warriors, rogues, and spellcasters. Build up their power, customize and complement their abilities, and become a force to be reckoned with. You'll face difficult decisions, and the path you follow won't always be popular. Your choices bear consequences that will alter the fates of your mercs, your company, and all of Caelum.