Posted in: Games, Jackbox Games, Jackbox Party Pack, Video Games | Tagged: Suspectives, The Jackbox Party Pack 11

The Jackbox Party Pack 11 Announced New Game: Suspectives

The Jackbox Party Pack 11 revealed the first new game coming to the latest entry, as the deduction title Suspectives is coming to the series

Article Summary The Jackbox Party Pack 11 introduces Suspectives, a fresh detective-themed social deduction game.

Players act as detectives trying to expose a secret criminal among them using quirky personal facts as clues.

Everyone gets to interrogate, vote, and decide who fits the evidence while the criminal tries to blend in.

Suspectives promises fun interrogations and hilarious reveals about your friends or co-workers each round.

Jackbox Games revealed the first official new game coming to The Jackbox Party Pack 11 this week, as we got our first look at Suspectives. This is a new social deduction title in which all of you play detectives, but one of you is secretly committing a crime that the others don't know about while the game is happening. You'll answer survey questions as best you can as you all try to figure out who it is, while the criminal tries to blend in with the rest. Enjoy the trailer and info here as we're waiting for the other titles to be revealed.

The Jackbox Party Pack 11 – Suspectives

Suspectives is a detective-themed social deduction game where players work together to uncover the secret criminal hiding among them. The only clues left behind? Facts that players share about themselves. Suspectives turns players' quirky personal details into the key evidence for solving a crime. Players must put each other in the hot seat to determine if the evidence stacks up against them. If you're the secret criminal, suddenly your love of folk music and inability to keep plants alive could be the very things that incriminate you! If you're questioning, use the controller to add more time, or declare the interview over when you've heard enough. Every player gets a vote on how the subject is doing in the hot seat.

"Suspectives leans into that moment of questioning a fellow player, seeing if they start to sweat when placed alongside the evidence," said game director Tim Sniffen. "On the surface, you're trying to determine which player is the secret criminal, but at the same time, you're learning about your friends or co-workers and discovering which boy band they think is the best. These quick and fun investigations will have you reaching for your fedora and trench coat in no time."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!