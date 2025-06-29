Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble, Warner Bros. Interactive | Tagged: game of thrones, Game of Thrones: Kingsroad

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad Releases First Major Update

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad has a new update available now for download, the first major upgrade the game has had since launch

Article Summary Game of Thrones: Kingsroad launches its first major update with new areas and gameplay features.

Explore The Crow's Nest and lands south of the Stormlands, face new quests and formidable enemies.

Battle the legendary Kraken raid boss at sea with friends for special rewards and epic challenges.

Seasonal updates add Wormwalk, expeditions Beyond the Wall, bounties, events, and sub-quests.

Netmarble and WB Games have released a new update for Game of Thrones: Kingsroad, the first major upgrade since the mobile game launched. Among the new additions is a significant battle against a Kraken in the latest raid, a new area south of the Stormlands to explore, and several other additions that will give you plenty to do. We have more dev notes below as the update is now live.

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad – First Update

and the surrounding lands are a new area players can explore south of the Stormlands. Stannis Baratheon, brother of Robert Baratheon and claimant to the Iron Throne, is preparing to sail North to answer the call of the Night's Watch. However, some of the mercenaries he hired to replenish his armies have betrayed their allegiance and have taken the castle of Griffin's Roost. Unwilling to risk leaving his lands in this vulnerable state, Stannis turns to the player to help break the siege and uncover who is behind these sellsword turncoats. New Quests , Sub-quests , Ruins , Bounties and more will be available in this new area. In addition, a new ferocious beast called the 'Shadowcat' stands between players and their journeys across Westeros.

is a new content mode where players will encounter the the first Raid boss that can be found in the north of the Sunset Sea. As depicted in A Song of Ice and Fire novels, this creature is large enough to wrap around even the most formidable ships and drag them down into the dark depths of the sea – most who come face to face with one don't live long enough to tell the tale. This new mode encourages players to team up and engage the Kraken in combat while onboard a ship. Only through teamwork and mastery of its unique mechanics can players hope to defeat this legendary denizen of the depths. Seasonal Updates have been introduced to the game that include Wormwalk, Beyond the Wall Expeditions, Bounties, Sub-quests, and Events. Look for new activities across all of Westeros as this new game update adds more depth to players' journey on the Kingsroad.

