The King Of Fighters '98 Receives A Winter Update

SNK revealed that they have a new winter update coming to The King Of Fighters '98, which will add in a number of new things to enhance the game. Summed up, this will be a major Steam update coming sometime later this winter, which will be adding major online features that the community has been requesting for a while. This includes an overhaul of the system, three new modes being added in that will give you variations of gameplay, Ranked Matches will be coming to the online mode, along with various other game modes that you can choose to fight people in online battles. For those of you who are interested in trying some of the new features out, there will be a Community Beta Test (CBT) from November 30th to December 4th. You can read a little more about it below and check out the latest trailer for this update below to see some of them in action.

One of the most important features of online matches in modern fighting games is rollback netcode, making online matches more precise and circumventing delays caused by latency. The King Of Fighters '98 Ultimate Match Final Edition's original, delay-based netcode will be swapped with the fan-acclaimed, state-of-the-art rollback netcode by Code Mystics. The King Of Fighters '98 Ultimate Match Final Edition also receives online lobbies, offering more than just 1 v 1 matches. Players can host or join large rooms with multiple players for epic online battles. And if they simply want to observe and learn or cheer on their friends, they can join online battles via spectator mode. Before the update goes live this winter, there will be a Community Beta Test, allowing SNK to collect player feedback. From November 29th at 5PM PST to December 3rd, 5PM PST, players will be able to check out the online lobbies and spectator features.

