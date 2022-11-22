The King Of Fighters AllStar Adds New KOFXV Playable Fighters

Netmarble has released a new update for The King Of Fighters AllStar, as players can now experience two new KOFXV playable character. The two that have been added to the mix are XV Nakoruru and XV Haohmaru, pulling one from he main series and the other from Samurai Shodown. Both of them have been given some extra skills that will make them worthy adversaries, as you will have a new login bonus event, new cards, a new rush dungeon, and a new challenge dungeon to take on. We got more details on both of them below.

"The latest game update adds XV Nakoruru (Balance Type) as a playable fighter, who possesses a Leader Skill that increases ATK power of Blue element fighters at a certain level. When an Active Skill is used, the Finisher Skill cooldown is reduced and grants Symbol to enemies with physical DMG. Players can also add XV Haohmaru (Balance Type) to their playable roster. He has a Leader Skill that increases extreme fighters' Active Skill DMG and Finisher Skill to a certain level. XV Haohmaru is immune to Stun and Freeze which will allow him to preserve any DMG received and recovers when an Active Skill lands. New The King Of Fighters AllStar battle cards are now available. Once a special card is equipped to an exclusive fighter, XV Nakoruru can reset her cooldown time for Finisher Skills, while XV Haohmaru can increase DMG upon usage. To commemorate this game update, players can participate in new in-game events and obtain special rewards, including:

When players login, they will have the opportunity to acquire the Rare Enhancement Hammer, Team Samurai Badge Fragment and Haohmaru Commemorative Gift Fragment. Rush Dungeon: Players can receive the Nakoruru Dice and Fighter Power Up Items by clearing a round set in each stage.

Players can receive the Nakoruru Dice and Fighter Power Up Items by clearing a round set in each stage. Challenge Dungeon: If players acquire one of the new fighters they can enter the dungeon and various rewards will be available upon clearing each stage."