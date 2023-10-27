Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble, The King Of Fighters AllStar | Tagged: The King Of Fighters

The King Of Fighters AllStar Adds Two New Nightmare Fighters

Halloween comes to The King Of Fighters AllStar as two new fighters make their way in, along with some extra events and content.

Netmarble and SNK have two new fighters being added to The King Of Fighters AllStar, along with the new Halloween update for the game. Players can now try out AS Bizarre Nightmare versions of Mature and Vice, both of whom bring with them some interesting fight combos to the mix that will keep you on your toes. We have the details of this update below as you can play it right now.

New The King Of Fighters AllStar Fighters

Players can add the following new The King Of Fighters AllStar fighters to their roster:

AS Bizarre Nightmare Mature is a Red Element, Balance-type fighter. Her Leader skill increases the ATK of Red Element fighters. Her Special skill grants a special debuff that can be applied to one enemy – when landing an attack on the debuffed target, a powerful Bleed debuff is applied.

is a Red Element, Balance-type fighter. Her Leader skill increases the ATK of Red Element fighters. Her Special skill grants a special debuff that can be applied to one enemy – when landing an attack on the debuffed target, a powerful Bleed debuff is applied. AS Bizarre Nightmare Vice is a Green Element, Defense-type fighter. Her Leader skill increases the ATK and Critical DMG of Fusion Fighters. Her Special skill stuns her target when the enemy is Bleeding and earns her a special buff. Consuming this buff with her P-UE skill increases the Critical DMG of all team members.

New Events

Change Prime Memory is a new system that allows players to use a Fighter's Memory that has reached Awakening Lv. 50, completed Change Up to a UE/EX fighter, and convert it into a Prime Memory. The Guild Boss Challenge has been expanded, with levels increased up to Lv. 50 as well as Cypher elements and weaknesses added. New Guild Guardians are now available that have their own growth system. Players can grow their Guild Guardians in accordance with their Weekly Contribution. Rewards for this system include Element Purple / EX Memory Random Box, Lucky Spinner, and more.

Players can enter the following events to receive various rewards:

King of Memory Fighters Event: Players who find two of the same cards in the game can earn Vice & Mature's badge fragment, a UE Vol.4 Prime Memory Shard Collection Box, and more.

Players who find two of the same cards in the game can earn Vice & Mature's badge fragment, a UE Vol.4 Prime Memory Shard Collection Box, and more. Night of the Red Moon Rush Event Coin: Clear Rush stages at various levels to gain event coins. These coins can be exchanged for specially prepared Set Cards.

