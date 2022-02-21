Fallout 76 Reveals New Content With The 2022 Roadmap

Bethesda Game Studios dropped a ton of info today about Fallout 76 as they highlight what's to come in the 2022 roadmap. While it isn't a lengthy reveal, it certainly has some awesome surprises such as Missions being added this Fall, a new Region Boss on the way, seasons 8-11 being planned out long-term, and more to keep you occupied. Granted, these are just bullet points and not a full picture of any single major update, but it does give hope for the game's continued lifespan throughout 2022.

Spring: Our next patch will be here soon with an all-new seasonal event, Invaders From Beyond. In this map-wide event, players encounter UFO appearances and aliens. Defeat the invaders and destroy their deployed Brainwave Siphons before they complete their "research". This patch also brings improvements and changes to Fallout Worlds, including the ability to earn S.C.O.R.E. on daily and weekly challenges, new settings for C.A.M.P. buildings, PvP settings, disabling VATS, and Legendary Perks.

Summer: The Test Your Metal update comes with three new public events: Test Your Metal, Eviction Notice, and Moonshine Jamboree. Fallout 1st members can expect scoreboard improvements like exclusive challenges, increased S.C.O.R.E. earn rate, and exclusive board ranks.

Fall: Expeditions: The Pitt arrives and introduces a whole new way to play Fallout 76. Accessed by a new hub in Whitespring, players will venture outside of Appalachia for the first time in the game. This update introduces repeatable off-site Missions where players will earn new rewards, meet new NPCs with quests and dialogue trees, and reintroduces the Trogs, an enemy first seen in Fallout 3's The Pitt.

Winter: An entrepreneur of the wasteland has kicked the tires and uncapped the pre-war Nuka-World on Tour travelling roadshow. The roadshow has set its sights on the Ash Heap region of Appalachia. Players can anticipate new Public Events with this update including a new Region Boss Public Event. Earn loot, explore the grounds, and interact with new NPCs to learn more about the show.