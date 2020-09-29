The King Of Fighters AllStar Gets A New Mode In Latest Update

Netmarble revealed a new update is coming to The King Of Fighters AllStar this month as it will bring in a brand new mode. First and foremost, the new update adds two new characters to the roster as players will now get to play as either Shion or B. Jenetfrom The King Of Fighters XI to collect, train, and fight with. Next, the game will be adding several new battle cards to the mix, increasing attack power and active skill damage, which are available for both characters. The new mode being added is Dungeons Of Trials, which will have you facing off against an impossible boss as you will need to use your skills and wits to find a way to defeat them. Which is going to be no easy challenge, but it will definitely test your skills in the game. You can read more about the mode below as it should be in the game starting today.

The new Dungeon Of Trials mode is officially debuting in The King Of Fighters AllStar, where players must stand up to a boss character that can never be defeated. In this mode, the player's goal is to inflict maximum damage within a given time using 5 fighters. This offers even more fun and strategic play, as fights are based on two metas changing every 30 seconds. Other updates coming to the game include: Mid-Autumn Special Event Mid-Autumn Special Login Streak Bonus : During this event period, players can obtain 300 rubies and rainbow-colored souls just by logging in. Making Rice Cake (Mini Dungeon): A mini dungeon where players must time their taps properly to smash rice into rice cakes.

Fighter Roulette – A roulette event where players can obtain B. Jenet and B. Jenet Souls, along with KOF Gold Souls and other items.