The King Of Fighters XIII Global Match Collector's Edition Revealed

SNK and Limited Run Games have come together to make a special Collector's Edition of The King Of Fighters XIII Global Match.

SNK has partnered up with Limited Run Games to bring out a Collector's Edition of The King Of Fighters XIII Global Match this Spring. As you can see from the image here, you're getting a physical copy of the game, either in the Nintendo Switch form or for the PS4, as well as some bonus items to make the entire thing worth owning. This includes a special keychain with the game's logo, a poster of the cover art, and a CD soundtrack with all the music from the game, all sealed inside a special Collector's Edition box. All of this is supported by the current version of the game, which includes expanded lobby features, rollback netcode, and a spectator mode. The set is currently up for pre-order for the next few weeks as you can get this edition of the game for $40.

The King Of Fighters XIII Global Match

In King Of Fighters XIII Global Match, players can enjoy the final chapter of the highly acclaimed Ash Saga, following events depicted in King Of Fighters 2003 and King Of Fighters XI. The story unfolds as a visual novel told from the perspective of the brand's iconic characters, including the titular protagonist, Ash Crimson. Players can play as Ash or any of The King Of Fighters cast, including special fighters released as DLC for King Of Fighters XIII, like NESTS Style Kyo, Classic Iori, and Mr. Karate. King Of Fighters XIII's gorgeous visuals helped cement its position as the pinnacle of 2D fighting since its original release. The game brings memorable characters and atmospheric stages to life with its highly detailed sprite-based graphics. It features 3-on-3 Team Battles, a Story mode, online opponents, Mission mode, character customizations, and more, making it one of the quintessential competitive entries on the global fighting game circuit.

