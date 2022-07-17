The King's Dilemma: Chronicles Announced For Q4 2022

Indie developer and publisher Big Trouble revealed they will be releasing The King's Dilemma: Chronicles sometime in Q4 2022. Taking inspiration directly from the tabletop version, you will be in charge of leading the King's Council for generations, watching the consequences of your decisions come to light, and seeing how you will deal with the pressure on top of the throne. You will need to decide how best to utilize the kingdom's resources and political standing as you will need to form alliances, solve dilemmas, and prepare for an uprising that has already been foretold in an ancient prophecy. You can check out the latest trailer for the game down at the bottom.

Welcome to the Kingdom of Ankist, a place of daring expeditions, gruesome battles, mischievous schemes, and intriguing mysteries. You play as the "Head of the Council", the leader of the King's inner circle. Listen to the advice of your Council of Houses, or overrule their decisions. Face hundreds of dilemmas where every choice you make may affect your relationship with the other Houses, influence the well-being and resources of the kingdom, and change the course of history itself. Discover the lands of Ankist over a story spanning tens of generations, form alliances, survive betrayals, and prepare for the final uprising foretold by an ancient prophecy. Will you act for the greater good, or will you think only of yourself? Play as one of twelve different houses, each with their own narrative goal.

Discover 300+ story-driven dilemmas through Ankist and its neighboring kingdoms.

Choose branching narrative paths across six intertwined storylines.

Use influence or corruption to overturn the decisions of the Council.

Make and break alliances in the Council Invest in research, technology, buildings, and prepare for the final battle.

Play across generations, choose your heir and their personality and goals.

Explore multiple endings across many playthroughs, each lasting 3 to 4 hours.