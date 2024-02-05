Posted in: Dear Villagers, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: FairPlay Studios, The Land Beneath Us

The Land Beneath Us Releases Steam Next Fest Demo

Dear Villagers have released a brand-new free demo for The Land Beneath Us this morning as part of Steam Next Fest this week.

Article Summary Explore Welsh mythology in The Land Beneath Us, a turn-based roguelite dungeon crawler.

Steam Next Fest features free demo, teasing bold underworld adventures and stylish combat.

Harness Soul-Tech and unique weapons to conquer the Annwn's Underworld and its Seven Lords.

Coming late Spring/early Summer to PC and all major consoles, with a strategic and dynamic gameplay.

Indie game developer FairPlay Studios and publisher Dear Villagers have given The Land Beneath Us a free demo for Steam Next Fest. This game is a turn-based roguelite dungeon crawler, which the devs have taken a cue from Welsh mythology as the inspiration for the story. You will explore the Annwn's Underworld in an attempt to conquer the Seven Lords who control this land, with a combination of moves mixed together with stylish weaponry. All in a bold attempt to save The Creator and retrieve the vital Soul-Tech. The demo is free right now with the team planning to release the game sometime in the late Spring/early Summer on PC via Steam, as well as all three major consoles. Enjoy the trailer here before trying out the demo.

The Land Beneath Us

The Land Beneath Us is a turn-based rogue-lite action dungeon crawler. Use powerful skill combos and stylish weaponry to battle your way through the Underworld known as Annwn. Enjoy challenging dynamic encounters and discover the mysteries of this mythological world. Forged by The Creator, the Ultimate Soul Harvester (U.S.H) is crafted to gather Souls. Now armed with Soul-Technology, its mission is one of redemption. Explore The Underworld, engage, barter, or confront characters. Learn from their tales to shape your unique path.

Overcome enemies with powerful abilities, executing customizable movement combinations. Plan strategically through short, action-packed levels to maximize hits on creatures! Strategize and wield a diverse array of weapons, from Blood Axes to Longinus Spears and Lazer Pistols. Equip different weapons in each slot for a dynamic hack 'n' slash journey through the Underworld. Enhance stats and abilities by collecting souls from defeated enemies as you explore each world. Enjoy direct combat? Boost your Weapon skill tree. Prefer a strategic approach? Unlock potent Combo Abilities to hit enemies from a distance.

