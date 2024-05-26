Posted in: Games, Marvelous, Video Games | Tagged: The Last Alchemist, Vile Monarch

The Last Alchemist Announced For PC Release This July

Marvelous Inc. has confirmed an official release date for The Last Alchemist on PC via Steam, as the game will arrive this July.

Article Summary 'The Last Alchemist' coming to PC via Steam in July.

Play as an alchemist building his workshop from scratch.

Engage in puzzle-based alchemy and craft your own lab.

Befriend Agari creatures and explore a whimsical world.

Developer Vile Monarch and publisher Marvelous Inc. announced an official release date for The Last Alchemist, as the game arrives on PC via Steam this July. In case you haven't seen the game yet, you play an alchemist that is building his practice from the ground up, literally. The team dropped a new trailer, that you can watch above, signaling that the game will be released on July 12. Enjoy the trailer as we now wait out the next two months for it to arrive.

The Last Alchemist

Welcome to the wholesome science-fantasy world of The Last Alchemist, a third-person alchemy simulation game about the blazing pursuit of science and friendship. Embrace your weird and wonderful role as the world's last Alchemist! You will craft your workshop from the ground up, practice alchemy by solving puzzles, befriend and understand the Agari folk, and roam a vibrant world packed with brilliant resources to bring home and make use of.

Solve Alchemy Puzzles: Test, Combine, Transform. Extract Essences from everything you collect, fuse them together and solve Alchemy puzzles to obtain the Properties you need to discover the wonders of this charming world.

Test, Combine, Transform. Extract Essences from everything you collect, fuse them together and solve Alchemy puzzles to obtain the Properties you need to discover the wonders of this charming world. Craft Your Workshop: Find and use various materials to craft your alchemical workshop. You need tools to harvest and research ingredients as well as large machines to perform further experiments. The complexity of known blueprints will increase and soon you will find yourself preparing compound substances or cultivating plants to get necessary ingredients. You can also build furniture for convenience…. and for style.

Find and use various materials to craft your alchemical workshop. You need tools to harvest and research ingredients as well as large machines to perform further experiments. The complexity of known blueprints will increase and soon you will find yourself preparing compound substances or cultivating plants to get necessary ingredients. You can also build furniture for convenience…. and for style. Meet The Agari: You share your laboratory with the Agari, a local civilization of sentient mushroom creatures with their own secrets. These cute but cryptic folk run both the economy and the machines you need to optimize production. But you'll have to work to earn their invaluable trust.

You share your laboratory with the Agari, a local civilization of sentient mushroom creatures with their own secrets. These cute but cryptic folk run both the economy and the machines you need to optimize production. But you'll have to work to earn their invaluable trust. Roam The Wilds: Explore colorful and enchanting landscapes rich in resources, secrets, peculiar plants, fungi and minerals. Some of these unique materials need specific alchemical mixtures to be gathered. Find ways to overcome obstacles, unlock new routes and discover wondrous places among the gorgeous, lush peaks of the Alps.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!